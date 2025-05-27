Most Affordable Electric SUV: 421 Km Range, 5-Star Safety, 10-80% Charge In 56 Mins, 360-Degree Camera And More; Starts At Rs 9.99 Lakh
Most Affordable Electric SUV In India: The Indian car market is shifting to SUVs rapidly. Among all body types, car buyers are increasingly inclined towards SUVs. Thus, carmakers are focusing on SUVs more. From ICE to EVs, the recent trends show that most of the newly launched cars are SUVs. In this article, we bring you the most affordable electric SUV that offers up to 421 Km range on a single full charge, has earned a 5-star safety rating and can be charged 10 to 80% in just 56 minutes from a DC fast charger and yet starts at just Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom). It is none other than the Tata Punch EV.
Price
Price: Tata Punch EV is priced between Rs 9.99 lakh and 14.44 lakh (ex-showroom).
Battery And Range
Battery: It comes with two battery pack options: 25 kWh and 35 kWh, both are paired with a single electric motor.
Range: While the 25 kWh battery offers 315km of MIDC range, the bigger 35 kWh battery provides 421km of MIDC range.
Charging
Charging: Tata claims that using a 50kW DC fast charger, Punch EV can be charged from 10 to 80% in just 56 mins.
Safety
Safety: Tata Punch EV earned a 5-star safety rating in the Bharat-NCAP crash test. For safety, it gets a 360-degree camera, blind spot monitor, 6 airbags, ABS and ESC, three-point seat belts for all seats, ISOFIX mounts, and more.
Features
Features: It offers several modern features like a 10.25-inch infotainment screen, 10.25-inch digital instrument display, ventilated front seats, wireless phone charger, sunroof, and more.
Shortcomings
Shortcomings: While the overall package of the Punch EV may seem tempting, you must note that it also has several shortcomings, like firm suspension (though livable), fit and finish issues in some areas, no spare tyre on offer, etc. The cabin also misses out on rear A/C vents.
