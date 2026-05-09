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NewsPhotosMother’s day 2026 gift ideas: 5 best electric scooters you can gift your mom for city rides; 120 km+ range, light weight and more at just Rs...
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Mother’s day 2026 gift ideas: 5 best electric scooters you can gift your mom for city rides; 120 km+ range, light weight and more at just Rs...

Mother’s day 2026 gift ideas: This is the perfect time to give practical and eco-friendly gifts to moms who travel daily across busy Indian cities. From the Bajaj Chetak C2501 to the TVS iQube, several electric scooters now offer lightweight handling, comfortable seating, modern smart features, and long riding ranges. These scooters are designed to make everyday commuting easier, cheaper, and more convenient while also reducing fuel expenses and emissions. Have a look at the prices, range, and top features of five such scooters:

Updated:May 09, 2026, 01:16 PM IST
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Mother’s day gift ideas: Bajaj Chetak C2501

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Mother’s day gift ideas: Bajaj Chetak C2501

The price of the Bajaj Chetak C2501 starts at around Rs 95,000 (ex-showroom). It combines retro styling with practical city performance, making it ideal for moms who commute daily. It gets a 2.5 kWh battery and a 2.2 kW motor with a claimed range of 113 km. Charging takes 2 hours and 25 minutes for 0–80%.

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Mother’s day gift ideas: Hero Vida Range

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Mother’s day 2026 gift ideas

The price of the Hero Vida range starts at Rs 77,590. This scooter is designed for practical city commuting with removable batteries and connected features. Depending on the variant, the range varies between 92 km and 165 km. Portable charging adds convenience for apartment users. (Image credit: vidaworld)

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Mother’s day gift ideas: Suzuki e-Access

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mother’s day 2026 gift ideas

The price of the Suzuki e-Access starts at Rs 1.88 lakh (ex-showroom). This electric scooter focuses on comfort, smooth riding, and easy handling in traffic. It uses a 3.07 kWh LFP battery paired with a 4.1 kW motor producing 15 Nm torque. The scooter offers a claimed range of 95 km and supports portable charging. (Image credit: suzukimotorcycle)

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Mother’s day gift ideas: Ather Rizta

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mother’s day 2026 gift ideas

The price of the Ather Rizta ranges between Rs 1.04 lakh and Rs 1.30 lakh (ex-showroom). It is built with family comfort and practicality in mind, making it one of the best electric scooters for moms. It offers a spacious seat, a smart dashboard, and safety features. Depending on the variant, the claimed range varies from 123 km to 159 km. (Image credit: atherenergy)

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Mother’s day gift ideas: TVS iQube

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mother’s day 2026 gift ideas

The price of the TVS iQube starts at Rs 94,999 and goes up to Rs 1.61 lakh (ex-showroom). This electric scooter is popular for its smooth ride quality and strong after-sales network. Available in multiple variants, it offers a claimed range between 94 km and 212 km. Top features of the TVS iQube include connected tech and practical storage space with a 32-litre under-seat capacity. (Image credit: tvsmotor)

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Auto newsmother’s day 2026 gift ideaselectric scooter under Rs 1 lakhEV Scooters for mom
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