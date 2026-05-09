Mother’s day 2026 gift ideas: 5 best electric scooters you can gift your mom for city rides; 120 km+ range, light weight and more at just Rs...

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Mother’s day 2026 gift ideas: This is the perfect time to give practical and eco-friendly gifts to moms who travel daily across busy Indian cities. From the Bajaj Chetak C2501 to the TVS iQube, several electric scooters now offer lightweight handling, comfortable seating, modern smart features, and long riding ranges. These scooters are designed to make everyday commuting easier, cheaper, and more convenient while also reducing fuel expenses and emissions. Have a look at the prices, range, and top features of five such scooters: