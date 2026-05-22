MS Dhoni bike collection: 7 rare motorcycles owned by Thala that every bike enthusiast should see; Inside Captain Cool's vintage garage

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MS Dhoni bike collection: Mahendra Singh Dhoni's bike collection is not just a hobby; it is like a carefully built museum on wheels. From a hand-built American machine that only 150 people in the world own to a vintage two-stroke bike he has loved since the age of 13, MS Dhoni’s garage in Ranchi has some of the rarest motorcycles ever made. His garage has more than 70 bikes. Here's a closer look at seven rare motorcycles owned by former Indian cricket team captain, MS Dhoni: