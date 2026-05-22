MS Dhoni bike collection: 7 rare motorcycles owned by Thala that every bike enthusiast should see; Inside Captain Cool's vintage garage
MS Dhoni bike collection: Mahendra Singh Dhoni's bike collection is not just a hobby; it is like a carefully built museum on wheels. From a hand-built American machine that only 150 people in the world own to a vintage two-stroke bike he has loved since the age of 13, MS Dhoni’s garage in Ranchi has some of the rarest motorcycles ever made. His garage has more than 70 bikes. Here's a closer look at seven rare motorcycles owned by former Indian cricket team captain, MS Dhoni:
MS Dhoni bike collection: Confederate X132 Hellcat
MS Dhoni’s most special bike is the Confederate X132 Hellcat, a rare handmade motorcycle from America inspired by a World War II fighter aircraft. Only 150 bikes of this model were made across the world, and Dhoni is the only owner in South Asia. The Hellcat is built using strong and lightweight materials like aircraft-grade titanium and carbon-fibre parts. It comes with a powerful 2,163cc V-twin engine that produces 132 bhp of power and 200 Nm of torque, making it extremely fast and powerful. Its estimated price is around Rs 47 lakh.
MS Dhoni bike collection: Ducati 1098
The Ducati 1098 was sold for a very limited period globally, and Dhoni secured one during that brief sale window. Powered by a 1,098cc L-twin Testastretta engine producing over 160 bhp, it can reach a top speed of 270 km/h and accelerate from 0–100 km/h in under 3 seconds. Its rarity in India makes it a genuine collector's item. (Image credit: ducati)
MS Dhoni bike collection: Harley-Davidson Fat Boy
MS Dhoni keeps a Harley-Davidson Fat Boy at his home in Ranchi and has often been seen riding it around the city. The bike comes with a powerful 1,746cc Milwaukee-Eight V-twin engine. The Fat Boy weighs more than 300 kg, and its starting ex-showroom price in India is around Rs 25 lakh. (Image credit: harleydavidsonworld)
MS Dhoni bike collection: Yamaha RD350
MS Dhoni’s Yamaha RD350 is considered one of the most special bikes in his collection. Reportedly, this was Dhoni’s first bike. The bike comes with a 347cc engine that produces around 39 bhp of power, which was very impressive for its time. Today, a well-restored Yamaha RD350 can cost anywhere between Rs 3 lakh and Rs 6 lakh, depending on its condition.
MS Dhoni bike collection: BSA Gold Star
The BSA Gold Star is a piece of motorcycle history. Made by the Birmingham Small Arms Company in Britain, it was the first production bike to lap the Brooklands circuit at over 100 mph. The 500cc single-cylinder engine was so finely tuned that every unit came with a documented dynamometer test result from the factory. Dhoni's Gold Star is one of the rarest vintage bikes in any Indian garage and is valued at well over Rs 5 lakh today. (Image credit: bsamotorcycles)
MS Dhoni bike collection: Norton Jubilee 250
The Norton Jubilee 250 is one of the quieter gems in MS Dhoni's collection. Made in Britain in the late 1950s to mark Norton’s 60th anniversary, it runs on a 249cc parallel-twin engine and was built in limited numbers. Finding a well-preserved Jubilee 250 today is extremely difficult, making Dhoni's ownership a serious statement of vintage motorcycle knowledge. Collectors value it more for its historical significance than its performance.
MS Dhoni bike collection: Yamaha Rajdoot
The Yamaha Rajdoot is the bike that started everything for Dhoni. He rode a Rajdoot during his college days in Ranchi before cricket took over his life. The Rajdoot is an India-specific version of the Yamaha RD series. The bike came with a 123cc two-stroke engine and was popular for its quick and smooth performance on Indian roads. Today, owning this bike in good condition is considered a nostalgic find for many bike lovers.
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