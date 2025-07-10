Advertisement
New National Sensation: Discover India’s Best-Selling Car - It's Not Punch, Nexon, Swift Or Brezza

India's Best-Selling Car: Which is the best-selling car in India? Any guesses? Before you make the wrong one, know that it’s not the Tata Punch, Nexon, Maruti Swift, or Brezza. Confused? Don’t be. It’s the Hyundai Creta. In June 2025, the Hyundai Creta became India's best-selling car, reclaiming its number one spot from the Maruti Dzire. Hyundai sold a total of 15,786 units of Creta last month, which is 302 units more than its closest rival, the Dzire. Let’s dive into the details of the Hyundai Creta.

Price: It is priced between Rs 11.11 lakh and Rs 20.50 lakh, ex-showroom. The top-end Creta costs over Rs 22 lakh on-road.

Powertrains: It offers three engine options: a 1.5-litre petrol (115PS/144Nm), a 1.5-litre diesel (116PS/250Nm) and a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol (160PS/253Nm). The transmission choices include MT, AT, DCT and IVT.

Mileage: The claimed fuel efficiency ranges from 17.4kmpl to 21.8kmpl. For those who have higher daily running, the diesel variant would be great as it offers greater mileage.

Features: Key highlights include a dual 10.25-inch display (one each for the infotainment system and the instrument cluster), a large panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, connected car tech, wireless phone charging, an 8-speaker Bose sound system, and ventilated front seats.

Safety: For safety, it gets 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, hill start assist, TPMS, a 360-degree camera, level 2 ADAS, and more.

