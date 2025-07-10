photoDetails

India's Best-Selling Car: Which is the best-selling car in India? Any guesses? Before you make the wrong one, know that it’s not the Tata Punch, Nexon, Maruti Swift, or Brezza. Confused? Don’t be. It’s the Hyundai Creta. In June 2025, the Hyundai Creta became India's best-selling car, reclaiming its number one spot from the Maruti Dzire. Hyundai sold a total of 15,786 units of Creta last month, which is 302 units more than its closest rival, the Dzire. Let’s dive into the details of the Hyundai Creta.