New Petrol Pump Scam: Discover How You're Being Cheated Despite Showing 0 In Machine - Dirty Trick Exposed
Petrol Pumps' Jump Trick Exposed: When refueling your vehicle, the fuel pump operator often says, "Sir, please check zero." Most of us hear this at petrol stations and assume it ensures we get the correct amount of fuel. However, even if the meter starts at zero, some pumps may still cheat customers using the jump trick. There are several videos available on the internet accusing petrol pumps of jump tricks. In this article, you will learn how this jump trick works.
What Is Jump Trick
What Is Jump Trick: The jump trick is a technique used by some petrol pumps to dispense less fuel than what customers pay for.
How Does It Work
How Does It Work: Instead of gradually increasing, the fuel meter suddenly jumps from 0 to 10, 20, or even higher readings at the start of refueling. This tricks customers into thinking they are receiving the right amount of fuel.
Machine Manipulation
Machine Manipulation: This is usually done by machine manipulation. Some petrol pumps manipulate their machines to inflate readings, making it seem like the correct amount of fuel is being dispensed when it is not.
How Should the Meter Behave
How Should the Meter Behave: Under normal conditions, the meter jump at the start should be within Rs 4-5. If it jumps to Rs 10, 20, or more, it could indicate tampering, which is illegal by the established law.
How to Avoid Getting Cheated
How to Avoid Getting Cheated: Always watch the meter closely from the moment refueling begins. If you notice an unusual jump, question the operator immediately.
Trending Photos