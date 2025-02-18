photoDetails

english

2860401

Petrol Pumps' Jump Trick Exposed: When refueling your vehicle, the fuel pump operator often says, "Sir, please check zero." Most of us hear this at petrol stations and assume it ensures we get the correct amount of fuel. However, even if the meter starts at zero, some pumps may still cheat customers using the jump trick. There are several videos available on the internet accusing petrol pumps of jump tricks. In this article, you will learn how this jump trick works.