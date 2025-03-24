New Petrol Pump Scam Exposed: Check How You’re Being Cheated Even When Machine Shows ‘0’ – Dirty Trick Revealed!
Petrol Pumps' Jump Trick Explained: If you believe ensuring the fuel dispensing machine at the petrol pump shows '0' guarantees the correct amount of fuel, you could be wrong. Even with the machine display showing a zero reading at the start, you can be cheated using the jump trick. The jump trick is a mechanism used at petrol pumps to dispense less fuel than the amount paid. Several petrol pumps have been accused of using this trick in the past. However, awareness of the jump trick is limited, and it may be new to most people. This article will explain how the jump trick works.
What Is Jump Trick
What Is Jump Trick: It is a technique used to cheat customers at petrol pumps by dispensing less fuel than the paid amount. Notably, not all petrol pumps employ this.
How Does It Work
How Does It Work: Instead of increasing gradually, the fuel meter suddenly jumps from 0 to 10, 20, or even higher when refuelling starts. This misleads customers into believing they are getting the correct amount of fuel.
Machine Tampering
Machine Tampering: It is done by machine tampering. Petrol pumps manipulate the machines to show inflated readings. This tricks customers into thinking they are receiving more fuel than they are.
How Should the Meter Behave
How Should the Meter Behave: Normally, the meter should only jump from 0 to Rs 4-5 at the start. If it jumps to Rs 10, 20, or more, it could mean the machine tampering.
How to Avoid Getting Cheated
How to Avoid Getting Cheated: Always monitor the meter from the beginning of refuelling. If you notice a sudden large jump, question the operator immediately.
Trending Photos