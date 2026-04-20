New petrol pump scam exposed! THIS is how they are cheating you despite showing 0 in machine - Shocking dirty trick revealed

photoDetails

english

3039200

Petrol Pump's Jump Trick Scam: Imagine you go to a petrol pump, check that the dispenser shows zero, get fuel filled in your vehicle, and drive away. After covering some distance, you suddenly feel that the fuel gauge is not showing as much fuel as it should. That's when you realize you may have been cheated. But at the same time, a question comes to mind: if you checked zero on the dispenser, how did this fraud happen? The trick behind it is called the 'jump trick'.