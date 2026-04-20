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NewsPhotosNew petrol pump scam exposed! THIS is how they are cheating you despite showing 0 in machine - Shocking dirty trick revealed
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New petrol pump scam exposed! THIS is how they are cheating you despite showing 0 in machine - Shocking dirty trick revealed

Petrol Pump's Jump Trick Scam: Imagine you go to a petrol pump, check that the dispenser shows zero, get fuel filled in your vehicle, and drive away. After covering some distance, you suddenly feel that the fuel gauge is not showing as much fuel as it should. That's when you realize you may have been cheated. But at the same time, a question comes to mind: if you checked zero on the dispenser, how did this fraud happen? The trick behind it is called the 'jump trick'. 

Updated:Apr 20, 2026, 02:08 PM IST
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What is Jump Trick?

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What is Jump Trick?

What is Jump Trick?

This is a trick where the fuel machine shows zero, but the reading suddenly shoots up at the start. The problem is, the fuel going into your car doesn't match that jump. So you end up paying more for less fuel.

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How Does Jump Trick Work?

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How Does Jump Trick Work?

How Does Jump Trick Work?

When the attendant starts refueling, the meter should increase slowly. But in this case, it quickly jumps from 0 to Rs 10, Rs 20 or even higher. That fast jump is not normal and usually means something is off.

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Calibration of Machines

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Calibration of Machines

Calibration of Machines

In some cases, the machines may be tampered with or poorly calibrated. This can make the display show a higher fuel or amount than what is actually being delivered.

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Normal Meter Reading

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Normal Meter Reading

Normal Meter Reading

A small jump of around Rs 4-5 is usually fine when the pump starts. But anything higher than that should raise suspicion. A sudden spike is a red flag.

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What You Should Do?

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What You Should Do?

What You Should Do?

Stay alert when refueling begins. Watch the meter closely from the very first second. If you notice a big jump, don't hesitate to question it.

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