No More Toll Tax! THIS 'Hidden' Google Maps Feature Helps You Save Big - Here’s How

Google Maps' Avoid Toll Feature: Google Maps and Apple Maps are being used worldwide, making it easy to navigate places. However, most users likely don't explore all features of these applications. Therefore, in this article, we bring useful information for those who frequently travel on roads having toll plazas. Google Maps offers a useful ‘Avoid Toll’ feature, which helps drivers avoid toll roads and save money on their daily commute or long trips. This feature is easy to use and can be activated with just a few taps.