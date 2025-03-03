Advertisement
No More Toll Tax! THIS 'Hidden' Google Maps Feature Helps You Save Big - Here’s How

Google Maps' Avoid Toll Feature: Google Maps and Apple Maps are being used worldwide, making it easy to navigate places. However, most users likely don't explore all features of these applications. Therefore, in this article, we bring useful information for those who frequently travel on roads having toll plazas. Google Maps offers a useful ‘Avoid Toll’ feature, which helps drivers avoid toll roads and save money on their daily commute or long trips. This feature is easy to use and can be activated with just a few taps.

Updated:Mar 03, 2025, 04:09 PM IST
Avoid Toll

1/7
Avoid Toll

The ‘Avoid Toll’ feature on Google Maps is a great way to cut travel costs. It is especially helpful for budget-conscious travelers. Here is how to activate it.

Google Maps

2/7
Google Maps

Open Google Maps on your phone.

Destination

3/7
Destination

Enter your starting point and destination.

Directions

4/7
Directions

Tap on ‘Directions’ to see the route.

Options

5/7
Options

Click on the three dots (More Options) in the top right corner.

Avoid tolls

6/7
Avoid tolls

Select ‘Options’ and check the ‘Avoid tolls’ box.

Things To Keep In Mind

7/7
Things To Keep In Mind

Google Maps will now show routes without toll roads, which may take more time than toll roads. Some routes might go through city roads with traffic. In remote areas, non-toll roads may not be well-maintained.

