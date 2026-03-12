OMG! Fuel cheaper than candy? Petrol at just Rs 2.68 and diesel at Rs 0.55 in this country; Check 5 nations with world’s cheapest fuel prices

photoDetails

Petrol diesel price today: Imagine paying less for fuel than for a candy bar. In some countries, petrol costs just Rs 2.70 per litre and diesel just Rs 0.55 - prices that seem unbelievable compared to India, where fuel prices range around Rs 87-94. These extremely low rates are mainly due to governments heavily subsidising fuel and having abundant crude oil resources. Other nations with cheap fuel also benefit from domestic production and price controls that protect consumers from global market swings. By comparison, many countries pay much higher prices for the same fuel because of taxes, lack of subsidies, and import costs. Such wide gaps in fuel costs highlight the impact of energy policies and resource wealth on everyday expenses.