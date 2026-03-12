OMG! Fuel cheaper than candy? Petrol at just Rs 2.68 and diesel at Rs 0.55 in this country; Check 5 nations with world’s cheapest fuel prices
Petrol diesel price today: Imagine paying less for fuel than for a candy bar. In some countries, petrol costs just Rs 2.70 per litre and diesel just Rs 0.55 - prices that seem unbelievable compared to India, where fuel prices range around Rs 87-94. These extremely low rates are mainly due to governments heavily subsidising fuel and having abundant crude oil resources. Other nations with cheap fuel also benefit from domestic production and price controls that protect consumers from global market swings. By comparison, many countries pay much higher prices for the same fuel because of taxes, lack of subsidies, and import costs. Such wide gaps in fuel costs highlight the impact of energy policies and resource wealth on everyday expenses.
Iran
Petrol and diesel prices in Iran are very low compared to other countries. As of March 2026, the petrol price in Iran is around $0.029 per litre (Rs 2.68) and the diesel price is around $0.006 per litre (Rs 0.55). The major reason for these extremely low fuel prices in Iran is heavy subsidies provided by the government. Also, Iran has large crude oil reserves. (Image credit: freepik)
Venezuela
Petrol in Venezuela costs around $0.035 per litre (around Rs 3.23), while the diesel price ranges around $0.004 per litre (Rs 0.37). Venezuela has the largest proven oil reserves in the world. For decades, the government has kept fuel prices very low through strong subsidies and state control of the oil sector. (Image credit: freepik)
Angola
In Angola, fuel prices are very low due to several reasons. As of March 2026, petrol costs around $0.328 per litre (Rs 30.3) and the diesel price is about $0.436 per litre (Rs 40.3). The country is a major oil producer, and due to domestic production, fuel prices are affordable in Angola. (Image credit: freepik)
Kuwait
Petrol and diesel prices in Kuwait are low because of its strong oil economy. As of March 2026, petrol costs around $0.341 per litre (Rs 31.5) and the diesel price is about $0.375 per litre (Rs 34.6). The fuel economy in Kuwait is backed by government subsidies. (Image credit: freepik)
Algeria
Fuel prices in Algeria are cheaper than in many parts of the world. Petrol costs around $0.354 per litre (Rs 32.7) and the diesel price is about $0.224 per litre (Rs 20.7). The government provides subsidies and benefits from large oil and gas reserves. (Image credit: freepik)
Turkmenistan
Petrol and diesel prices in Turkmenistan are relatively low. According to the latest reports, in Turkmenistan petrol costs about $0.428 per litre (Rs 39.5) and the diesel price is around $0.285 per litre (Rs 26.3). The country has abundant energy resources and maintains strong government control over fuel prices. (Image credit: freepik)
Egypt
As of March 2026, in Egypt petrol costs about $0.339 per litre (Rs 31.3) and the diesel price ranges around $0.369 per litre (Rs 34.1). Government subsidies and domestic energy production are the main reasons for these affordable fuel prices in Egypt. (Image credit: freepik)
Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan also has relatively cheap fuel compared with many countries. Petrol costs about $0.473 per litre (Rs 43.7) and the diesel price ranges around $0.470 per litre (Rs 43.4) in Kazakhstan. (Image credit: freepik)
Trending Photos