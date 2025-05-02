OVERPRICED Cars In India: Nissan X-Trail, Citroen C5 Aircross And Toyota...
Overpriced Cars In India: India’s car market is vast and diverse, catering to buyers with a wide range of needs and preferences. One key factor that drives purchasing decisions is how much value a vehicle offers for the money spent. While several brands have successfully launched competitively priced models that attract Indian consumers, some cars seem expensive and do not make much sense for a purchase.
Car
Here’s a look at five such cars in India that appear to be overpriced. (Representative Image । Source- Grok)
Isuzu V-Cross
Isuzu V-Cross: It has earned a reputation for its tough build and rugged utility. However, the pickup truck commands a steep price, which raises eyebrows. The top-end variant of V-Cross costs Rs 31.46 Lakh (ex-showroom). It is perceived as overpriced due to its high price point relative to the features and equipment it offers.
Nissan X-Trail
Nissan X-Trail: This mid-size 7-seater SUV comes at a staggering price of Rs 49.92 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The X-Trail faces off against SUVs like the Skoda Kodiaq and Jeep Meridian but falls short in both features and interior quality. Given its price, it even rivals entry-level luxury SUVs from BMW, Audi, and Mercedes-Benz, making buyers question its value. Its rare presence on Indian roads further highlights its struggle to justify the cost.
Toyota Innova Crysta
Toyota Innova Crysta: It is a legendary nameplate in India, associated with reliability and comfort. While the newer Innova Hycross has arrived, the Crysta continues to be sold alongside it, albeit with minimal updates. Crysta price ranges from Rs 19.99 lakh to Rs 26.82 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The price isn’t massive, but still, the lack of modern features and updates makes it hard to justify, especially when newer models in the market offer much more.
Citroen C5 Aircross
Citroen C5 Aircross: Citroen C5 Aircross is another SUV that doesn’t quite live up to its price tag. This five-seater has dimensions comparable to a Tata Harrier, offering almost similar space and proportions. However, it is priced at Rs 39.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), which feels excessive given its modest feature list and performance. For almost the same amount, one could opt for a Hyundai Ioniq 5, or save nearly Rs 10 lakh by going for a Hyundai Tucson - both of which offer better value in terms of technology, features, and performance.
Toyota Fortuner
Toyota Fortuner: Closing the list is the mighty Toyota Fortuner - a full-size SUV that commands a price between Rs 35.37 lakh and Rs 51.94 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). It is hard to justify its prices if you put the reliability and durability factor, as it lacks many modern features and updated interiors. SUVs like the Skoda Kodiaq and Jeep Meridian offer more features and tech for almost the same price.
Trending Photos