OVERPRICED Cars In India: Nissan X-Trail, Citroen C5 Aircross And Toyota...

Citroen C5 Aircross: Citroen C5 Aircross is another SUV that doesn’t quite live up to its price tag. This five-seater has dimensions comparable to a Tata Harrier, offering almost similar space and proportions. However, it is priced at Rs 39.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), which feels excessive given its modest feature list and performance. For almost the same amount, one could opt for a Hyundai Ioniq 5, or save nearly Rs 10 lakh by going for a Hyundai Tucson - both of which offer better value in terms of technology, features, and performance.