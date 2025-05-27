Petrol Pump: How To Identify If Petrol Is Pure Or Not - What A Simple TRICK This Is!
Petrol Quality Check With Filter Papers: Having doubts about the quality of petrol is the story of every other motor vehicle user, as several petrol pumps have been accused of dispensing sub-standard fuel in the past. However, you do not need to worry about it anymore. In this article, you will learn how to identify whether the petrol you are receiving is pure or not. You can check this by exercising your right to demand a filter paper test at any petrol pump you go to for refuelling.
Rules
Rule: According to the Consumer Protection Act, 1986, petrol pumps should have filter papers in stock and provide them to customers if asked, for a petrol quality test.
Process
Process: The process of testing petrol quality using filter paper is simple and takes only a few minutes. If you have doubts about petrol quality, ask the petrol pump operators to provide filter paper for testing.
Filter Paper
Filter Paper: Once you receive the filter paper, put a few drops of petrol from the dispensing nozzle on it and wait for approximately 2 minutes for it to evaporate.
Stain Or No Stain
Stain Or No Stain: If the petrol evaporates without leaving any stains on the filter paper, it is pure. If it leaves stains, the petrol is adulterated.
What To Do
What To Do: If you find stains on the filter paper, it indicates adulteration in the petrol. You can then complain to the authorities.
