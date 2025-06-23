Petrol Vs Diesel Vs CNG Vs Electric Cars: Running Cost Comparison
Petrol, Diesel, CNG And Electric Cars Running Cost Comparison: The running cost of a car is one of the most influential factors in purchasing one. With rising fuel prices, it’s important to know which fuel type is more suited for you. Let’s compare the running costs of petrol, diesel, CNG, and electric cars based on current fuel/electricity prices and average mileage.
Current Fuel Prices (in Delhi):
Petrol: Rs 94.72 per litre
Diesel: Rs 87.67 per litre
CNG: Rs 76.09 per kilogram
Electricity:
Rs 7 per unit on average (home charging)
Rs 20 per unit on average (DC fast charging)
Average Mileage/Range
Average Mileage:
Petrol cars: 15–20 km per litre
Diesel cars: 20–25 km per litre
CNG cars: 25–30 km per kilogram
Electric cars: 4-6 km per unit of electricity
Let's take the middle value for each to calculate the average cost per kilometre.
Running Cost
Running Cost Per Kilometre:
Petrol: Rs 5.41/km (with 17.5 km/l average mileage)
Diesel: Rs 3.90/km (with 22.5 km/l average mileage)
CNG: Rs 2.77/km (with 27.5 km/kg average mileage)
Electric (home charging): Rs 1.4/km (with 5 km/unit average range)
Electric (DC fast charging): Rs 3.33/km (with 5 km/unit average range)
Electric Car
Electric (home charging) is the cheapest to run. Just Rs 1.4 per km. CNG is the next best, great for city use.
Electric Car
Electric (fast charger) is still cheaper than petrol or diesel, but costlier than home charging.
Diesel Cars
Diesel is more affordable than petrol, especially for long-distance driving. Petrol is the costliest per km.
