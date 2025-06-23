Advertisement
Petrol Vs Diesel Vs CNG Vs Electric Cars: Running Cost Comparison

Petrol, Diesel, CNG And Electric Cars Running Cost Comparison: The running cost of a car is one of the most influential factors in purchasing one. With rising fuel prices, it’s important to know which fuel type is more suited for you. Let’s compare the running costs of petrol, diesel, CNG, and electric cars based on current fuel/electricity prices and average mileage.

Updated:Jun 23, 2025, 02:28 PM IST
Current Fuel Prices (in Delhi):

Petrol: Rs 94.72 per litre

Diesel: Rs 87.67 per litre

CNG: Rs 76.09 per kilogram

Electricity:

Rs 7 per unit on average (home charging)

Rs 20 per unit on average (DC fast charging)

Average Mileage/Range

Average Mileage/Range

Average Mileage:

Petrol cars: 15–20 km per litre

Diesel cars: 20–25 km per litre

CNG cars: 25–30 km per kilogram

Electric cars: 4-6 km per unit of electricity

Let's take the middle value for each to calculate the average cost per kilometre.

Running Cost

Running Cost

Running Cost Per Kilometre:

Petrol: Rs 5.41/km (with 17.5 km/l average mileage)

Diesel: Rs 3.90/km (with 22.5 km/l average mileage)

CNG: Rs 2.77/km (with 27.5 km/kg average mileage)

Electric (home charging):  Rs 1.4/km (with 5 km/unit average range)

Electric (DC fast charging): Rs 3.33/km (with 5 km/unit average range)

Electric Car

Electric Car

Electric (home charging) is the cheapest to run. Just Rs 1.4 per km. CNG is the next best, great for city use. 

Electric Car

Electric Car

Electric (fast charger) is still cheaper than petrol or diesel, but costlier than home charging.

Diesel Cars

Diesel Cars

Diesel is more affordable than petrol, especially for long-distance driving. Petrol is the costliest per km.

