Planning To Buy 2025 Tata Altroz Facelift? 7 Features It Gets Over Maruti Baleno
2025 Tata Altroz Facelift: Tata Motors is set to launch the 2025 Tata Altroz facelift on May 22, with a refreshed design and several new features, making it more competitive against its key rivals, Maruti Baleno, Toyota Glanza, and Hyundai i20.
Features
The Altroz facelift gets at least 7 features that are not offered in the Maruti Baleno. Here's the list:
Bigger Infotainment System
1. Bigger Infotainment System: While the Altroz facelift gets a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, the Maruti Baleno offers a smaller 9-inch unit.
Digital Driver’s Display
2. Digital Driver’s Display: The Altroz facelift offers a fully digital 10.25-inch driver display, while the Baleno's instrument cluster has analog dials and a coloured MID.
Sunroof
3. Sunroof: The 2025 Altroz is equipped with a single-pane sunroof. In comparison, the Baleno does not offer it at all.
Wireless Charger And Ambient Lighting
4. Wireless Phone Charger: The 2025 Altroz gets a Wireless Phone Charger in its higher-spec variants, which is missing in the Maruti Baleno.
5. Ambient Lighting: The 2025 Altroz facelift comes with ambient lighting, while the Baleno gets footwell lighting, that too only for the front passengers.
Air Purifier
6. Air Purifier: The 2025 Altroz gets an air purifier in the cabin, which is not offered in the Baleno.
Standard 6 Airbags
7. Standard 6 Airbags: The 6 airbags in the Baleno are reserved for the higher-spec Zeta variant onwards, while the new Altroz gets 6 airbags as standard.
