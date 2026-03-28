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NewsPhotosPlanning to buy a car? Check 5 upcoming launches in April 2026
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Planning to buy a car? Check 5 upcoming launches in April 2026

Car launches in April 2026: Are you also planning to buy a new car in the coming days? You can wait a few days, as several exciting models are set to launch in April 2026, offering better features, updated designs, and improved performance across different segments. One of the most awaited models is the Volkswagen Taigun Facelift, arriving on April 9 with refreshed styling and upgraded interiors. Toyota is also expected to debut the Urban Cruiser Ebella, a new electric SUV with a range of over 500 km and modern features. The MG Majestor will target high-budget buyers with luxury features and a powerful diesel engine. Meanwhile, the 2026 Maruti Suzuki Brezza Facelift and Mahindra Scorpio N Facelift will bring design updates and enhanced tech. In the premium segment, the Mercedes-Benz CLA EV is expected to offer a 700 km range, advanced technology, and luxury appeal for EV buyers.

Updated:Mar 28, 2026, 06:18 PM IST
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Volkswagen Taigun Facelift

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Volkswagen Taigun Facelift

Volkswagen Taigun Facelift will be launched on April 9 with a refreshed design and updated features. The SUV may get new LED lighting, a revised grille, and improved interiors, making it more competitive in the compact SUV segment. (Image credit: volkswagen/old model)

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Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella

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car launches in april 2026

Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella is likely to debut in April 2026 as Toyota’s new electric SUV. It features modern features like a digital cluster, a 10.25 touchscreen, driving range of over 500 km, Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) program, and more. (Image credit: toyotabharat)

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MG Majestor

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car launches in april 2026

MG Majestor is expected to be a premium full-size SUV with luxury features like ADAS, a panoramic sunroof, and massage seats. It will likely come with a powerful 2.0-litre twin-turbo diesel engine and strong off-road capabilities. (Image credit: mgmotor)

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2026 Maruti Suzuki Brezza Facelift

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car launches in april 2026

The 2026 Maruti Suzuki Brezza Facelift is expected to get updated styling and new tech features. It may include a refreshed dashboard, better infotainment, and improved safety features, while retaining its popular fuel-efficient engine options. (Image credit: marutisuzuki/old model)

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Mahindra Scorpio N Facelift

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car launches in april 2026

The Mahindra Scorpio N Facelift is likely to bring design tweaks and feature upgrades. While engine options may remain similar, the SUV is expected to get more advanced tech and premium interiors for better comfort and performance. (Image credit: mahindra/old model)

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Mercedes-Benz CLA EV

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car launches in april 2026

The Mercedes-Benz CLA EV is expected to launch as a premium electric sedan in CLA 200 and CLA 250+ variants. It may offer advanced technology, around 700 km of range, and luxury features. It is expected to be priced between Rs 55–59 lakh (ex-showroom). (Image credit: mercedes/old model)

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