Planning to buy a car? Check 5 upcoming launches in April 2026

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Car launches in April 2026: Are you also planning to buy a new car in the coming days? You can wait a few days, as several exciting models are set to launch in April 2026, offering better features, updated designs, and improved performance across different segments. One of the most awaited models is the Volkswagen Taigun Facelift, arriving on April 9 with refreshed styling and upgraded interiors. Toyota is also expected to debut the Urban Cruiser Ebella, a new electric SUV with a range of over 500 km and modern features. The MG Majestor will target high-budget buyers with luxury features and a powerful diesel engine. Meanwhile, the 2026 Maruti Suzuki Brezza Facelift and Mahindra Scorpio N Facelift will bring design updates and enhanced tech. In the premium segment, the Mercedes-Benz CLA EV is expected to offer a 700 km range, advanced technology, and luxury appeal for EV buyers.