Planning To Buy A FASTag Annual Pass? Top 11 FAQs Answered Here - From A to Z, Everything You Need To Know
FASTag Annual Pass: The Ministry of Road Transport & Highways, Government of India, recently announced the launch of FASTag Annual Pass, effective from 15th August 2025. It will cost Rs 3000 for cars and will be valid for one year from the date of activation or up to 200 trips, whichever comes first. Here are the answers to the top 11 frequently asked questions about the FASTag Annual Pass:
1. Where can I purchase the FASTag Annual Pass?
The Annual Pass is available only on the Rajmargyatra mobile application and the NHAI website.
2. How Will The Annual Pass Be Activated?
Once the payment of Rs 3,000 is confirmed, the Annual Pass will be activated on the registered FASTag.
3. Is The Annual Pass Mandatory?
No, it's not. The existing FASTag ecosystem will continue to operate as is.
4. Can I purchase the Annual Pass Again After Completing 200 trips?
Yes, you may re-purchase the Annual Pass once the 200-trip limit is exhausted, even if the one-year validity period has not yet ended.
5. If I already have a FASTag, do I need to buy a new one for the Annual Pass?
No. You do not need to purchase a new FASTag. The Annual Pass can be activated on your existing active FASTag.
6. Which Fee Plazas are covered under the Annual Pass?
It is valid only at National Highway (NH) and National Expressway (NE) fee plazas. At fee plazas on Expressways or Highways, managed by State Governments or local bodies, it will operate as a regular FASTag.
7. Is the Annual Pass available for all vehicle types?
No. It is applicable only for private non-commercial cars/jeeps/vans.
8. Can I get an Annual Pass if my FASTag is registered using a chassis number?
No. It cannot be issued on such FASTags. The Vehicle Registration Number (VRN) has to be updated to activate the Annual Pass.
9. What counts as a single trip under the Annual Pass?
For point-based fee plazas: Each crossing of a fee plaza counts as one trip. A round trip (to and from) counts as two trips.
For Closed Tolling fee plazas: One pair of entry and exit counts as one trip.
10. How long is the Annual Pass valid?
For one year from the date of activation or 200 transactions (trips), whichever comes first.
11. Can I transfer my Annual Pass to another vehicle?
No. It is non-transferable and is valid only for the vehicle on which the FASTag is affixed and registered.
