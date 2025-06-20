Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2918933https://zeenews.india.com/photos/auto/planning-to-buy-a-fastag-annual-pass-top-11-faqs-answered-here-from-a-to-z-everything-you-need-to-know-2918933
NewsPhotosPlanning To Buy A FASTag Annual Pass? Top 11 FAQs Answered Here - From A to Z, Everything You Need To Know
photoDetails

Planning To Buy A FASTag Annual Pass? Top 11 FAQs Answered Here - From A to Z, Everything You Need To Know

FASTag Annual Pass: The Ministry of Road Transport & Highways, Government of India, recently announced the launch of FASTag Annual Pass, effective from 15th August 2025. It will cost Rs 3000 for cars and will be valid for one year from the date of activation or up to 200 trips, whichever comes first. Here are the answers to the top 11 frequently asked questions about the FASTag Annual Pass:

Updated:Jun 20, 2025, 02:06 PM IST
Follow Us

1/5

1. Where can I purchase the FASTag Annual Pass?

The Annual Pass is available only on the Rajmargyatra mobile application and the NHAI website.

2. How Will The Annual Pass Be Activated?

Once the payment of Rs 3,000 is confirmed, the Annual Pass will be activated on the registered FASTag.

Follow Us

2/5

3. Is The Annual Pass Mandatory?

No, it's not. The existing FASTag ecosystem will continue to operate as is.

4. Can I purchase the Annual Pass Again After Completing 200 trips?

Yes, you may re-purchase the Annual Pass once the 200-trip limit is exhausted, even if the one-year validity period has not yet ended.

Follow Us

3/5

5. If I already have a FASTag, do I need to buy a new one for the Annual Pass?

No. You do not need to purchase a new FASTag. The Annual Pass can be activated on your existing active FASTag.

6. Which Fee Plazas are covered under the Annual Pass?

It is valid only at National Highway (NH) and National Expressway (NE) fee plazas. At fee plazas on Expressways or Highways, managed by State Governments or local bodies, it will operate as a regular FASTag.

7. Is the Annual Pass available for all vehicle types?

No. It is applicable only for private non-commercial cars/jeeps/vans.

Follow Us

4/5

8. Can I get an Annual Pass if my FASTag is registered using a chassis number?

No. It cannot be issued on such FASTags. The Vehicle Registration Number (VRN) has to be updated to activate the Annual Pass.

9. What counts as a single trip under the Annual Pass?

For point-based fee plazas: Each crossing of a fee plaza counts as one trip. A round trip (to and from) counts as two trips.

For Closed Tolling fee plazas: One pair of entry and exit counts as one trip.

Follow Us

5/5

10. How long is the Annual Pass valid?

For one year from the date of activation or 200 transactions (trips), whichever comes first. 

11. Can I transfer my Annual Pass to another vehicle?

No. It is non-transferable and is valid only for the vehicle on which the FASTag is affixed and registered.

Follow Us
Auto news
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
Indian Railways
India’s First Underwater Metro: This Runs Beneath The River – Check Speed, Fare, Route Details
camera icon8
title
BBL 2025 overseas draft
BBL 2025–26 Overseas Draft: Full Team-Wise Player List And Key Signings; Babar Azam, Finn Allen & Sam Curran Among The Top Picks
camera icon7
title
Indian Railways
India's Most Profitable Train: Not Vande Bharat Or Shatabdi, THIS Richest Train Tops Railway Revenue Charts With Rs 1,76,06,66,339 Annually
camera icon5
title
Auto news
Game-Changer EV? 800+ Km Range, 0-80% Charge In 31 Minutes: Meet India’s Longest-Range Electric Car - It's Not Tata, Mahindra, BMW Or Audi; Priced At Rs...
camera icon10
title
highest earning athletes 2025
Top 10 Highest Paid Athletes In 2025: Not Messi Or Tyson Fury, THIS Player Tops The List With Impressive Net Worth, Was Once Expelled From School, Now Earns In Millions, He Is...
NEWS ON ONE CLICK