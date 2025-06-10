Planning To Buy An Electric Car? Check Out 20 Unexpected Problems You May Face
Electric Car: Are you planning to buy an electric car? Go ahead and enjoy the experience. But, be aware that it could also bring some surprising challenges. Based on various sources, we’ve compiled a list of 20 unexpected problems that an electric car owner in India may face.
1. The charging plug might get stuck in the car's socket.
2. There might be a power cut during charging.
3. The charger could be faulty.
4. Charging may disconnect repeatedly on its own.
5. Charging could be slow due to technical reasons.
6. Another vehicle might already be charging at the station.
7. You might not find a fast charger in smaller cities.
8. Lack of public EV charging stations.
9. The mobile app could crash in the middle of the transaction.
10. In remote areas, weak mobile data can prevent online payment.
11. A regular ICE vehicle parked at an EV-only spot, blocking the EV charger.
12. The charging app could experience a bug.
13. No mobile network at the charging station.
14. A charging station could be located within a chargeable parking space.
15. Lack of trained EV mechanics outside cities.
16. Noiseless driving could lead to an accident, especially in crowded streets.
17. Running the AC or heater impacts the real-world driving range.
18. Extreme heat or cold can reduce a battery's efficiency and range.
19. People could unplug your car to charge theirs when and if you're not around.
20. Getting society's approval for a dedicated charging socket is often a major hurdle.
