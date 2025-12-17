Planning To Buy An Electric Car? Check Top 4 Pros And 5 Cons

2 / 5

Pros Of An Electric Car

1. Lower Running And Maintenance Costs: Charging an EV from a home charger is much cheaper than filling petrol or diesel, which significantly reduces daily commuting costs. Additionally, EVs have fewer moving parts than ICE cars, resulting in lower maintenance costs.

2. Smooth And Silent Drive: Electric cars are very quiet. There is no engine noise or vibration. City driving feels relaxed.