Planning To Buy An SUV? Discover 5 Value For Money Models Under Rs 15 Lakh

3 / 5

Tata Punch (Rs 6 Lakh - 10.32 Lakh): It is a compact and affordable SUV, offering several useful features. It comes with an electric sunroof, auto climate control, a 7-inch touchscreen, and a digital cluster. It also gets a 5-star GNCAP safety rating. The Punch gets a 1.2-litre petrol engine (87 bhp & 115 Nm) and a CNG version (72 bhp & 103 Nm). It was the best-selling SUV in 2024.