Planning To Buy An SUV? Discover 5 Value For Money Models Under Rs 15 Lakh
Value For Money SUVs Under Rs 15 Lakh: Indian car buyers are now preferring SUVs over sedans or hatchbacks. Every car brand is following this trend and launching new SUVs. SUVs offer more space, comfort, and a strong road presence. Here’s a list of five value-for-money SUVs (ICE) under Rs 15 lakh (ex-showroom).
Skoda Kylaq
Skoda Kylaq (Rs 8.25 Lakh - 13.99 Lakh): It is a German-engineered compact SUV that offers great value for money. It offers premium features like a single-pane sunroof, ventilated and powered front seats, a 10-inch touchscreen, and an 8-inch instrument cluster. It also has a 5-star BNCAP rating. The Kylaq is powered by a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine (114 bhp & 178 Nm).
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon (Rs 8 Lakh - 15.60 Lakh): It offers great value, comfort, and high safety. Key features include an electric sunroof, ventilated front seats, a 360-degree camera, a 10.25-inch touchscreen, and a digital instrument cluster. It gets a 5-star BNCAP safety rating. Engine options include a 1.2-litre turbo petrol (118 bhp & 170 Nm), a 1.5-litre diesel (113 bhp & 260 Nm), and a CNG version (99 bhp & 170 Nm).
Tata Punch
Tata Punch (Rs 6 Lakh - 10.32 Lakh): It is a compact and affordable SUV, offering several useful features. It comes with an electric sunroof, auto climate control, a 7-inch touchscreen, and a digital cluster. It also gets a 5-star GNCAP safety rating. The Punch gets a 1.2-litre petrol engine (87 bhp & 115 Nm) and a CNG version (72 bhp & 103 Nm). It was the best-selling SUV in 2024.
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Mahindra XUV 3XO (Rs 7.99 Lakh - 15.56 Lakh): It is also a good value-for-money option, offering a plethora of features, lots of space, and powerful engines. Key features include a panoramic sunroof, Level 2 ADAS, twin 10.25-inch screens, and a 360-degree camera. Engine options are: a 1.2-litre turbo petrol (110 bhp & 200 Nm) and a 1.5-litre diesel (115 bhp & 300 Nm).
Maruti Brezza
Maruti Brezza (Rs 8.69 lakh - 14.14 Lakh): The SUV is known for its reliability and practicality. Key features include an electric sunroof, heads-up display with navigation, 360-degree camera, 9-inch touchscreen, and wireless charging. It is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine (102 bhp & 137 Nm) and also comes in a CNG version (87 bhp & 121.5 Nm).
Trending Photos