Planning To Buy Automatic Car? Check Out 4 Pros And 3 Cons

5 / 5

Cons Of Buying Automatic Car:

1. Slightly Lower Mileage: Most automatic cars consume a bit more fuel than their manual versions.

2. Higher Repair Cost: Repairs for automatic gearboxes can be costlier than a manual car. Long-term maintenance may also need more attention.

3. Less Control: Some drivers avoid automatic cars because they do not offer direct control over gear shifts like manual ones.