Planning To Buy Automatic Car? Check Out 4 Pros And 3 Cons
Planning To Buy Automatic Car? Check Out 4 Pros And 3 Cons

Pros And Cons Of Automatic Cars: Many people in India are now choosing automatic cars over manual ones, especially in cities with heavy traffic. But like any other purchase, an automatic car has its own advantages and disadvantages. So, before you book one, let's have a look at the 4 pros and 3 cons of owning an automatic car.

Updated:Dec 12, 2025, 05:00 PM IST
Pros Of Automatic Car:

1. Easier To Drive In Traffic: No physical clutch and manual gear shifting makes driving super convenient and less tiring, especially in stop-and-go traffic.

Smooth And Comfortable

Smooth And Comfortable

2. Smooth And Comfortable: Gear shifts in an automatic car happen on their own. This results in a smoother drive. New drivers also feel more confident because they don’t have to worry about stalling the car or choosing the right gear.

Great Option For Beginners

Great Option For Beginners

3. Great Option For Beginners: People who are learning to drive often pick automatics because they are simple to operate. You only control the accelerator and brake. Even older family members find automatics easier on the legs.

Less Driver Fatigue

Less Driver Fatigue

4. Less Driver Fatigue: Perfect for long drives or daily commutes. Since you don’t have to keep pressing the clutch, your legs don’t get tired easily.

Cons Of Buying Automatic Car

Cons Of Buying Automatic Car

Cons Of Buying Automatic Car:

1. Slightly Lower Mileage: Most automatic cars consume a bit more fuel than their manual versions.

2. Higher Repair Cost: Repairs for automatic gearboxes can be costlier than a manual car. Long-term maintenance may also need more attention.

3. Less Control: Some drivers avoid automatic cars because they do not offer direct control over gear shifts like manual ones.

