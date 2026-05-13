Planning to buy automatic car? Check top 4 pros and 3 cons

5 / 5

Cons of automatic cars

1. Higher price: Automatic variants usually cost more than manual versions. In some cars, the difference can easily cross Rs 1 lakh.

2. Slightly lower mileage: Some automatic gearboxes may return lower fuel efficiency compared to manual cars, especially older torque converter units.

3. Costlier repairs: Automatic transmissions are more complex. If something goes wrong, repair and maintenance costs can be higher than a manual gearbox.