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NewsPhotosPlanning to buy automatic car? Check top 4 pros and 3 cons
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Planning to buy automatic car? Check top 4 pros and 3 cons

Pros and cons of automatic cars: Automatic cars are getting more popular in India. They are easy to drive and reduce stress in daily traffic. But automatics are not perfect for everyone. They also come with a few drawbacks. So before you spend money, it is important to understand both the advantages and disadvantages. Here are the top four pros and three cons of an automatic car.

Updated:May 13, 2026, 04:08 PM IST
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Pros of automatic cars

1/5
Pros of automatic cars

Pros of automatic cars

1. Easier to drive in city traffic: This is the biggest reason people choose automatic cars. You do not need to press the clutch or change gears again and again. In bumper-to-bumper traffic, this makes driving far less tiring.

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Better comfort for beginners

2/5
Better comfort for beginners

2. Better comfort for beginners: New drivers often struggle with clutch control and gear shifts. Automatic cars make learning easier. They also reduce the chances of stalling the engine.

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Smoother driving experience

3/5
Smoother driving experience

3. Smoother driving experience: Most automatic gearboxes shift gears smoothly. This makes daily commutes more comfortable, especially on long drives and crowded roads.

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More premium feel

4/5
More premium feel

4. More premium feel: Many buyers feel that automatic cars offer a more relaxed and modern driving experience. Features like paddle shifters and drive modes also add to the appeal in some models.

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Cons of automatic cars

5/5
Cons of automatic cars

Cons of automatic cars

1. Higher price: Automatic variants usually cost more than manual versions. In some cars, the difference can easily cross Rs 1 lakh.

2. Slightly lower mileage: Some automatic gearboxes may return lower fuel efficiency compared to manual cars, especially older torque converter units.

3. Costlier repairs: Automatic transmissions are more complex. If something goes wrong, repair and maintenance costs can be higher than a manual gearbox.

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