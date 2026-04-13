Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish3036660https://zeenews.india.com/photos/auto/planning-to-buy-automatic-car-discover-4-pros-and-3-cons-before-its-too-late-3036660
NewsPhotosPlanning to buy automatic car? Discover 4 pros and 3 cons before it's too late
photoDetails

Planning to buy automatic car? Discover 4 pros and 3 cons before it's too late

Automatic Cars: Planning to buy a car? If so, congratulations in advance. However, you must understand that buying a car is probably the second most expensive purchase you will ever make after a house. So, choosing the right car is important. Take your time, understand your needs, do some serious research, set a budget, and then you are ready to make a purchase. In the process, many people get confused when choosing between a manual and an automatic transmission, since the latter comes at a higher price. Both are designed to serve different needs, and if you are planning to go for an automatic gearbox, you should understand its strengths and weaknesses. Here, we explain the top 4 pros and 3 cons of automatic cars.

Updated:Apr 13, 2026, 10:18 AM IST
Follow Us

Easy to drive

1/5
Easy to drive

Pro 1. Easy to drive: Since there is no manual clutch and gears, city driving gets much easier. You don't have to worry about changing gears at all. Just press the accelerator and go.

Follow Us

Less driver fatigue

2/5
Less driver fatigue

Pro 2. Less driver fatigue: Automatic cars are a blessing for those who encounter stop-and-go traffic every day. No clutch, no constant gear shifting. You feel much less tired.

Follow Us

Smoother ride

3/5
Smoother ride

Pro 3. Smoother ride: Gear shifts happen on their own and feel smooth, compared to the manual gearbox. The drive is more relaxed than a manual car.

Follow Us

Beginner-friendly

4/5
Beginner-friendly

Pro 4. Beginner-friendly: If you’re new to driving, an automatic is much easier to learn. You can focus more on the road instead of handling gears.

Follow Us

Cons of automatic cars

5/5
Cons of automatic cars

Cons of automatic cars

1. More expensive: Automatic cars usually cost more than manual ones, even for the same model.

2. Higher maintenance cost: If something goes wrong, repairs can be expensive. Maintenance is generally higher than for manual cars.

3. Less control: You don't have full control over gear changes. If you enjoy driving, you might miss that hands-on feel.

Follow Us
Auto news
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
Sanju Samson
7 records broken by Sanju Samson during CSK vs DC IPL 2026 match: Surpassing MS Dhoni; joining Virat Kohli, equaling Shubman Gill and...; check full list
camera icon8
title
Asha Bhosle death
The last of the golden voices: Asha Bhosle and the elite circle of India's greatest vocalists
camera icon8
title
Viral news
Not just a travel document: The world's most beautiful passports that look like works of art
camera icon6
title
Asha Bhosle
End of an era: Asha Bhosle dies at 92; unseen photos with siblings and R.D. Burman resurface
camera icon5
title
Strait of Hormuz
From Hormuz to Panama: Which global waterways charge ‘toll’-In pics