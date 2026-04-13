Planning to buy automatic car? Discover 4 pros and 3 cons before it's too late
Automatic Cars: Planning to buy a car? If so, congratulations in advance. However, you must understand that buying a car is probably the second most expensive purchase you will ever make after a house. So, choosing the right car is important. Take your time, understand your needs, do some serious research, set a budget, and then you are ready to make a purchase. In the process, many people get confused when choosing between a manual and an automatic transmission, since the latter comes at a higher price. Both are designed to serve different needs, and if you are planning to go for an automatic gearbox, you should understand its strengths and weaknesses. Here, we explain the top 4 pros and 3 cons of automatic cars.
Easy to drive
Pro 1. Easy to drive: Since there is no manual clutch and gears, city driving gets much easier. You don't have to worry about changing gears at all. Just press the accelerator and go.
Less driver fatigue
Pro 2. Less driver fatigue: Automatic cars are a blessing for those who encounter stop-and-go traffic every day. No clutch, no constant gear shifting. You feel much less tired.
Smoother ride
Pro 3. Smoother ride: Gear shifts happen on their own and feel smooth, compared to the manual gearbox. The drive is more relaxed than a manual car.
Beginner-friendly
Pro 4. Beginner-friendly: If you’re new to driving, an automatic is much easier to learn. You can focus more on the road instead of handling gears.
Cons of automatic cars
Cons of automatic cars
1. More expensive: Automatic cars usually cost more than manual ones, even for the same model.
2. Higher maintenance cost: If something goes wrong, repairs can be expensive. Maintenance is generally higher than for manual cars.
3. Less control: You don't have full control over gear changes. If you enjoy driving, you might miss that hands-on feel.
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