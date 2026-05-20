Planning to buy Maruti Brezza? Discover 14 pros and 8 cons

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Maruti Brezza pros and cons: Maruti Suzuki easily sells over 1 lakh cars every month. Over the past few years, like every other carmaker, the company has also expanded its SUV portfolio with several new products. Many of them have turned out to be hits, generating significant sales volumes for the brand. The Brezza is among those SUVs. It has been one of the best-selling SUVs for several months. However, the competition is getting tougher with new launches from rival carmakers and evolving customer needs.

The Maruti Suzuki Brezza is priced between Rs 8.26 lakh and Rs 13.01 lakh (ex-showroom). It is available in more than 12 variants. The base variant is the LXI, while the top-end version is the ZXI Plus AT DT. The Brezza falls under the sub-4-metre SUV category, where it competes with models like the Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Skoda Kylaq and others.

Out of all these SUVs, if you are planning to bring the Brezza home, here are its top 14 pros and cons to consider.