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NewsPhotosPlanning to buy Maruti Brezza? Discover 14 pros and 8 cons
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Planning to buy Maruti Brezza? Discover 14 pros and 8 cons

Maruti Brezza pros and cons: Maruti Suzuki easily sells over 1 lakh cars every month. Over the past few years, like every other carmaker, the company has also expanded its SUV portfolio with several new products. Many of them have turned out to be hits, generating significant sales volumes for the brand. The Brezza is among those SUVs. It has been one of the best-selling SUVs for several months. However, the competition is getting tougher with new launches from rival carmakers and evolving customer needs.

The Maruti Suzuki Brezza is priced between Rs 8.26 lakh and Rs 13.01 lakh (ex-showroom). It is available in more than 12 variants. The base variant is the LXI, while the top-end version is the ZXI Plus AT DT. The Brezza falls under the sub-4-metre SUV category, where it competes with models like the Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Skoda Kylaq and others.

Out of all these SUVs, if you are planning to bring the Brezza home, here are its top 14 pros and cons to consider.

Updated:May 20, 2026, 04:37 PM IST
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Maruti Brezza pros

1/5
Maruti Brezza pros

Maruti Brezza pros

1. Strong road presence for a sub-4m SUV.

2. Neat, modern styling.

3. Comfortable ride quality.

4. Practical and spacious cabin.

5. Good rear-seat comfort for family use.

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Maruti Brezza pros

2/5
Maruti Brezza pros

Maruti Brezza pros

6. Decent amount of storage spaces inside.

7. Smooth and fuel-efficient 1.5L petrol engine.

8. Available automatic transmission is smooth and easy to use.

9. Paddle shifters are available in AT variants.

10. Good ground clearance for Indian roads.

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Maruti Brezza pros

3/5
Maruti Brezza pros

Maruti Brezza pros

11. Feature-rich upper variants with sunroof, 360-degree camera, HUD, wireless charging, and connected features.

12. Maruti’s wide service network is a major ownership advantage.

13. Generally low running costs thanks to efficiency and Maruti service ecosystem.

14. Easy to drive in the city because of light controls and manageable size.

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Maruti Brezza cons

4/5
Maruti Brezza cons

Maruti Brezza cons

1. No diesel engine option.

2. Performance is relaxed rather than exciting.

3. Mid-range punch is weak compared with some turbo-petrol rivals.

4. Short gearing of the 5-speed MT results in an unusually busy engine at higher speeds.

5. Interior quality and fit-finish are not the best at this price.

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Maruti Brezza cons

5/5
Maruti Brezza cons

Maruti Brezza cons

6. Expensive compared with some rivals.

7. Boot space (328-litre) is on the smaller side for the segment.

8. Misses some features rivals offer, such as ventilated seats, TPMS, drive modes, and front parking sensors.

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