Planning to buy Tata Harrier petrol? Check top pros and cons

1. Performance

The biggest highlight of the petrol Harrier is the engine. Tata has tuned the 1.5-litre direct-injection turbo-petrol to produce 170 hp and 280 Nm. That is 10hp and 25 Nm more power than the Sierra, and it makes sense because the Harrier is heavier. What stands out is how early the torque comes in. About 160Nm is available from just 1,000rpm. This makes city driving relaxed and stress-free.

Turbo lag is well controlled. The Harrier picks up speed effortlessly and smoothly without needing aggressive throttle inputs. While it does not offer much exciting top-end performance like some other turbo petrol engines, it never feels slow. Performance is more about ease than excitement.

Tata offers both a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque-converter automatic. The automatic is the better choice. Shifts are smooth and well-timed. You rarely feel the need to use the paddle shifters. The gearbox works nicely with the engine.