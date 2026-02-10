Planning to buy Tata Harrier petrol? Check top pros and cons
Tata Harrier Petrol Pros And Cons: Tata has recently introduced a petrol engine to the Harrier. After years of being diesel-only, the Harrier now gets the new 1.5-litre turbo-petrol Hyperion engine, first seen in the Sierra. Tata has also extended this engine to the Safari. Along with the new powertrain, Tata has introduced a new top variant with a few feature upgrades. I (Lakshya Rana) spent time driving the petrol Harrier to understand what it does well and where it falls short. The result is largely positive, especially for buyers who want refinement and comfort over outright aggression.
1. Performance
The biggest highlight of the petrol Harrier is the engine. Tata has tuned the 1.5-litre direct-injection turbo-petrol to produce 170 hp and 280 Nm. That is 10hp and 25 Nm more power than the Sierra, and it makes sense because the Harrier is heavier. What stands out is how early the torque comes in. About 160Nm is available from just 1,000rpm. This makes city driving relaxed and stress-free.
Turbo lag is well controlled. The Harrier picks up speed effortlessly and smoothly without needing aggressive throttle inputs. While it does not offer much exciting top-end performance like some other turbo petrol engines, it never feels slow. Performance is more about ease than excitement.
Tata offers both a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque-converter automatic. The automatic is the better choice. Shifts are smooth and well-timed. You rarely feel the need to use the paddle shifters. The gearbox works nicely with the engine.
2. Refinement
Another big plus is the refinement. The engine is very refined. Vibrations are almost non-existent across the rev range.
3. Ride quality and highway manners
Ride quality has always been a Harrier's strength, and the petrol version continues that trend. The Land Rover-derived platform gives it a solid and tough feel on broken roads. There is some firmness over broken tarmac at low speeds, but it never feels uncomfortable.
On the highway, the petrol Harrier feels stable and confident at high speeds. It holds its line well through long bends. Tata claims the petrol version is around 80kg lighter than the diesel, and that does make it feel slightly more agile on twisty roads. Body roll is also controlled well.
Long-distance cruising is where the Harrier feels most at home. The electric steering is light in the city and weighs up nicely as speeds increase. This makes it easy to drive daily and reassuring on highways.
4. Loaded with features
The petrol Harrier does not miss out on features. In fact, it gets a few extras. The top-spec Fearless Ultra and Red Dark editions are exclusive to the petrol version. These trims get a massive 14.53-inch QLED touchscreen with Dolby Atmos audio.
Another useful addition is the digital rearview mirror. It uses a roof-mounted camera and also works as a built-in dashcam along with the front camera. The cabin feels fresher with a lighter colour theme. Faux wood trim with subtle silver detailing adds a premium touch.
Camera washers for both front and rear cameras are now included. The outside mirrors get a memory function and tilt down automatically in reverse, which helps while parking.
Tata Harrier Petrol Cons
1. Despite the upgrades, some old problems remain. The wireless charger is placed awkwardly behind the terrain mode selector, making it hard to access. The 10.25-inch digital driver's display sits too far back, and smaller fonts are difficult to read at a glance.
2. Touch-based controls for climate control, hazard lights, and door locks are also fiddly to use while driving. On rough roads, the driver’s knee tends to brush against the centre console, which can get annoying over time.
