Puncture Repair Scam EXPOSED: THIS Is How You Are Being Cheated - Explained
Puncture Repair Scam: Have you ever heard about a tyre puncture scam? Probably not, because it's not very commonly talked about. Many people might not even take such scams seriously. Well, in this article, we're going to tell you about a type of tyre puncture scam where you won’t even realise it, and you still end up getting cheated.
Fake Multiple Punctures
Fake Multiple Punctures: This is a scam where the puncture repair shop owner or worker claims that the tyre has multiple punctures when there’s actually only one.
Repair
They do this to charge you extra for each repair.
More Punctures
For example, they might say, “Sir, your tyre has 2, 3, or even more punctures,” and then charge you for more puncture repairs instead of one.
Repair Costs
If one puncture repair costs Rs 100 and they claim there are three, you'll end up paying Rs 300 instead of just Rs 100.
What To Do
What To Do: Always ask to see the damage before agreeing to extra charges.
Trending Photos