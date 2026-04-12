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NewsPhotosRanveer Singh car collection: From Rs 3.46 crore Hummer EV to Rs 3.43 crore Lamborghini Urus; Inside his ultra-luxury garage
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Ranveer Singh car collection: From Rs 3.46 crore Hummer EV to Rs 3.43 crore Lamborghini Urus; Inside his ultra-luxury garage

Ranveer Singh car collection: Ranveer Singh is one of the most highly recognised actors in the Bollywood industry. Currently in the spotlight for the Dhurandhar movie, he owns one of Bollywood’s most impressive car collections, featuring luxury SUVs, electric vehicles, and high-performance sedans. His garage includes the Rs 3.46 crore GMC Hummer EV 3X, Rs 3.43 crore Lamborghini Urus Pearl Capsule, and the ultra-luxurious Rs 2.75 crore Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600. He also owns the Rs 3 crore Range Rover Autobiography LWB, along with premium sedans like the Aston Martin Rapide S and Jaguar XJ L. This article is based on information available on the internet; Zee News does not vouch for its credibility.

Ranveer Singh’s car collection highlights a mix of power, innovation, and luxury, reflecting his bold personality and love for world-class automobiles. Have a look at his garage:

Updated:Apr 12, 2026, 12:28 PM IST
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GMC Hummer EV 3X

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GMC Hummer EV 3X

The GMC Hummer EV 3X is one of the most striking vehicles in Ranveer Singh’s garage. In India, it is priced at around Rs 3.46 crore (ex-showroom). This all-electric SUV combines futuristic tech with brute strength, offering massive road presence and features like CrabWalk.

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Range Rover Autobiography LWB

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ranveer singh car collection

The Range Rover Autobiography LWB, priced at approximately Rs 2.60 crore (ex-showroom), defines ultimate comfort. With its long wheelbase and plush interiors, it is designed for chauffeur-driven luxury, making it a favourite among celebrities seeking both prestige and practicality. (Image credit: rangerover)

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Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600

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ranveer singh car collection

The Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 in Ranveer’s collection costs around Rs 2.75–Rs 3.17 crore (ex-showroom). It offers great comfort with reclining seats, massage functions, and a powerful V8 engine, blending limousine-level luxury with SUV capability. (Image credit: mercedes)

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Lamborghini Urus Pearl Capsule

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ranveer singh car collection

The Lamborghini Urus Pearl Capsule, priced at about Rs 3.43 crore, showcases Ranveer’s bold personality. With its aggressive styling and 650 bhp engine, this SUV delivers supercar-like acceleration while maintaining everyday usability. (Image credit: lamborghinibroward)

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Aston Martin Rapide S

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ranveer singh car collection

Another beast in Ranveer Singh’s collection is the Aston Martin Rapide S, valued at over Rs 3.3 crore. This four-door sports car blends luxury with performance, powered by a V12 engine, making it one of the most elegant yet powerful cars in his garage. (Image credit: astonmartin)

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Jaguar XJ L

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ranveer singh car collection

The Jaguar XJ L, priced at around Rs 1 crore, adds classic British sophistication to his collection. Known for its smooth ride and premium interiors, it represents timeless luxury compared to his more aggressive performance machines. (Image credit: jaguar)

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