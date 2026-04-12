Ranveer Singh car collection: From Rs 3.46 crore Hummer EV to Rs 3.43 crore Lamborghini Urus; Inside his ultra-luxury garage

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Ranveer Singh car collection: Ranveer Singh is one of the most highly recognised actors in the Bollywood industry. Currently in the spotlight for the Dhurandhar movie, he owns one of Bollywood’s most impressive car collections, featuring luxury SUVs, electric vehicles, and high-performance sedans. His garage includes the Rs 3.46 crore GMC Hummer EV 3X, Rs 3.43 crore Lamborghini Urus Pearl Capsule, and the ultra-luxurious Rs 2.75 crore Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600. He also owns the Rs 3 crore Range Rover Autobiography LWB, along with premium sedans like the Aston Martin Rapide S and Jaguar XJ L. This article is based on information available on the internet; Zee News does not vouch for its credibility.

Ranveer Singh’s car collection highlights a mix of power, innovation, and luxury, reflecting his bold personality and love for world-class automobiles. Have a look at his garage: