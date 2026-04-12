Ranveer Singh car collection: From Rs 3.46 crore Hummer EV to Rs 3.43 crore Lamborghini Urus; Inside his ultra-luxury garage
Ranveer Singh car collection: Ranveer Singh is one of the most highly recognised actors in the Bollywood industry. Currently in the spotlight for the Dhurandhar movie, he owns one of Bollywood’s most impressive car collections, featuring luxury SUVs, electric vehicles, and high-performance sedans. His garage includes the Rs 3.46 crore GMC Hummer EV 3X, Rs 3.43 crore Lamborghini Urus Pearl Capsule, and the ultra-luxurious Rs 2.75 crore Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600. He also owns the Rs 3 crore Range Rover Autobiography LWB, along with premium sedans like the Aston Martin Rapide S and Jaguar XJ L. This article is based on information available on the internet; Zee News does not vouch for its credibility.
Ranveer Singh’s car collection highlights a mix of power, innovation, and luxury, reflecting his bold personality and love for world-class automobiles. Have a look at his garage:
GMC Hummer EV 3X
The GMC Hummer EV 3X is one of the most striking vehicles in Ranveer Singh’s garage. In India, it is priced at around Rs 3.46 crore (ex-showroom). This all-electric SUV combines futuristic tech with brute strength, offering massive road presence and features like CrabWalk.
Range Rover Autobiography LWB
The Range Rover Autobiography LWB, priced at approximately Rs 2.60 crore (ex-showroom), defines ultimate comfort. With its long wheelbase and plush interiors, it is designed for chauffeur-driven luxury, making it a favourite among celebrities seeking both prestige and practicality. (Image credit: rangerover)
Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600
The Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 in Ranveer’s collection costs around Rs 2.75–Rs 3.17 crore (ex-showroom). It offers great comfort with reclining seats, massage functions, and a powerful V8 engine, blending limousine-level luxury with SUV capability. (Image credit: mercedes)
Lamborghini Urus Pearl Capsule
The Lamborghini Urus Pearl Capsule, priced at about Rs 3.43 crore, showcases Ranveer’s bold personality. With its aggressive styling and 650 bhp engine, this SUV delivers supercar-like acceleration while maintaining everyday usability. (Image credit: lamborghinibroward)
Aston Martin Rapide S
Another beast in Ranveer Singh’s collection is the Aston Martin Rapide S, valued at over Rs 3.3 crore. This four-door sports car blends luxury with performance, powered by a V12 engine, making it one of the most elegant yet powerful cars in his garage. (Image credit: astonmartin)
Jaguar XJ L
The Jaguar XJ L, priced at around Rs 1 crore, adds classic British sophistication to his collection. Known for its smooth ride and premium interiors, it represents timeless luxury compared to his more aggressive performance machines. (Image credit: jaguar)
Trending Photos