Royal Enfield Classic 650 Launched: Price At Just Rs...; Check Features & Specifications - See Stunning Pics

Royal Enfield Classic 650: The Royal Enfield launched the new Classic 650 in India at a starting price of Rs. 3.37 lakh. It is available in three variants- Hotrod, Classic, and Chrome, priced at Rs. 3.37 lakh, Rs 3.41 lakh, and Rs 3.50 lakh, respectively. All prices are ex-showroom, Chennai.