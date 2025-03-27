Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2878222https://zeenews.india.com/photos/auto/royal-enfield-classic-650-launched-price-at-just-rs-check-features-specifications-see-stunning-pics-2878222
NewsPhotosRoyal Enfield Classic 650 Launched: Price At Just Rs...; Check Features & Specifications - See Stunning Pics
photoDetails

Royal Enfield Classic 650 Launched: Price At Just Rs...; Check Features & Specifications - See Stunning Pics

Royal Enfield Classic 650: The Royal Enfield launched the new Classic 650 in India at a starting price of Rs. 3.37 lakh. It is available in three variants- Hotrod, Classic, and Chrome, priced at Rs. 3.37 lakh, Rs 3.41 lakh, and Rs 3.50 lakh, respectively. All prices are ex-showroom, Chennai.

Updated:Mar 27, 2025, 03:17 PM IST
Follow Us

Color Options

1/6
Color Options

Color Options: Royal Enfield Classic 650 gets four color options: Vallam Red, Bruntingthorpe Blue, Teal, and Black Chrome. The Hotrod trim is available in two colors- Bruntingthorpe Blue and Vallam Red - while Classic and Chrome trims can be had in Teal and Black Chrome, respectively.

Follow Us

Design Cues

2/6
Design Cues

Design Cues: It borrows design cues from the Classic 350. With elegant design and large proportions, it is sure to turn heads on the roads. A teardrop-shaped fuel tank, rounded fenders, triangular side panels, and the brand’s signature round headlamp with tiger-eye pilot lamps, add charm to the design.

Follow Us

Suspension

3/6
Suspension

Suspension: The bike features a 43mm telescopic Showa front fork with 120mm travel for suspension. At the rear, it gets twin shock absorbers with 90mm travel. 

Follow Us

Tyres & Braking

4/6
Tyres & Braking

Tyres & Braking: It runs on spoked wheels, with a 19-inch front and an 18-inch rear, both fitted with tubed tyres. It gets a 320mm front disc and a 300mm rear disc, with dual-channel ABS as standard.

Follow Us

Features

5/6
Features

Features: It comes equipped with a host of features such as all-LED lighting, a semi-analogue instrument console, a Tripper Navigation pod, a Type-C charging port, adjustable levers, and dual-channel ABS. Additionally, it gets an optional bolt-on pillion seat.

Follow Us

Engine

6/6
Engine

Engine: Royal Enfield Classic 650 is powered by a tried and tested, 648cc, parallel-twin, air/oil-cooled engine that produces 46.3bhp and 52.3Nm. It gets a six-speed gearbox with a slipper clutch.

Follow Us
Auto news
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon6
title
Auto news
Royal Enfield Classic 650 Launched: Price At Just Rs...; Check Features & Specifications - See Stunning Pics
camera icon8
title
Indian Dishes That Are Actually Not Indian
Samosa To Dal Bhat: 7 Indian Dishes That Are Actually Not Indian
camera icon5
title
Auto news
Why You Should Not Drive Your Car On Low Fuel – Hidden Dangers You Must Know!
camera icon9
title
Fixed Deposit
Fixed Deposit Schemes Expiring On March 31: Check List Of 5 Banks Offering Big Interest Rates; SBI, PNB In List
camera icon11
title
highest T20 score ever
Top 10 Highest Scores In T20 Cricket History; Sunrisers Hyderabad Not At Top, Check Full List - In Pics
NEWS ON ONE CLICK