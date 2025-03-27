Royal Enfield Classic 650 Launched: Price At Just Rs...; Check Features & Specifications - See Stunning Pics
Royal Enfield Classic 650: The Royal Enfield launched the new Classic 650 in India at a starting price of Rs. 3.37 lakh. It is available in three variants- Hotrod, Classic, and Chrome, priced at Rs. 3.37 lakh, Rs 3.41 lakh, and Rs 3.50 lakh, respectively. All prices are ex-showroom, Chennai.
Color Options
Color Options: Royal Enfield Classic 650 gets four color options: Vallam Red, Bruntingthorpe Blue, Teal, and Black Chrome. The Hotrod trim is available in two colors- Bruntingthorpe Blue and Vallam Red - while Classic and Chrome trims can be had in Teal and Black Chrome, respectively.
Design Cues
Design Cues: It borrows design cues from the Classic 350. With elegant design and large proportions, it is sure to turn heads on the roads. A teardrop-shaped fuel tank, rounded fenders, triangular side panels, and the brand’s signature round headlamp with tiger-eye pilot lamps, add charm to the design.
Suspension
Suspension: The bike features a 43mm telescopic Showa front fork with 120mm travel for suspension. At the rear, it gets twin shock absorbers with 90mm travel.
Tyres & Braking
Tyres & Braking: It runs on spoked wheels, with a 19-inch front and an 18-inch rear, both fitted with tubed tyres. It gets a 320mm front disc and a 300mm rear disc, with dual-channel ABS as standard.
Features
Features: It comes equipped with a host of features such as all-LED lighting, a semi-analogue instrument console, a Tripper Navigation pod, a Type-C charging port, adjustable levers, and dual-channel ABS. Additionally, it gets an optional bolt-on pillion seat.
Engine
Engine: Royal Enfield Classic 650 is powered by a tried and tested, 648cc, parallel-twin, air/oil-cooled engine that produces 46.3bhp and 52.3Nm. It gets a six-speed gearbox with a slipper clutch.
