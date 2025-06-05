Advertisement
NewsPhotosRoyal Enfield Himalayan 450's New Rival Launched At Rs 2.15 Lakh - Features, Specs And More; Check Out 10 EXCLUSIVE Pics
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450's New Rival Launched At Rs 2.15 Lakh - Features, Specs And More; Check Out 10 EXCLUSIVE Pics

2025 Yezdi Adventure Price, Features And Specs: Classic Legends launched the new Yezdi Adventure with significant upgrades over the outgoing model. It is priced between Rs 2.15 lakh and Rs 2.27 lakh (ex-showroom). Its direct rivals are: KTM 390 Adventure X and RE Himalayan 450. Test rides and bookings will begin from June 4. Let's check out more details and 10 exclusive pictures of the 2025 Yezdi Adventure.

Updated:Jun 05, 2025, 12:43 PM IST
Color Options

1/10
Color Options

It comes in six color options: Forest Green, Ocean Blue, Desert Khaki, Tornado Black, Glacier White, and Wolf Grey.

Twin-Pod LED Headlamp

2/10
Twin-Pod LED Headlamp

The 2025 Yezdi Adventure looks quite different from the outgoing model. It now comes with a twin-pod LED headlamp instead of the single-pod circular unit.

Changes

3/10
Changes

Other changes include a rally-style beak up front, twin-pod LED tail-lamps, new front and rear fenders, a fresh rear rack, and an adjustable windshield.

Modes

4/10
Modes

The bike now gets traction control and three ABS modes: Road, Rain, and Off-Road. A USB C-type charger is also included.

Instrument Cluster

5/10
Instrument Cluster

It also features a smart instrument cluster that supports Bluetooth and gives turn-by-turn navigation.

Engine

6/10
Engine

Powering the bike is a 334cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine. It meets OBD2 emission standards and produces 29 bhp and 29.9 Nm of torque.

Gearbox

7/10
Gearbox

The engine is paired with a 6-speed gearbox and has an assist and slipper clutch for smoother shifting.

Suspension

8/10
Suspension

The suspension setup includes 41mm telescopic front forks with covers and a rear monoshock with 7-step preload adjustment.

Braking

9/10
Braking

For braking, it gets a 320mm front disc and a 240mm rear disc, both with floating calipers and dual-channel ABS. 

Seat Height

10/10
Seat Height

The seat height is 815mm, and ground clearance is 220mm, making it well-suited for off-road rides.

