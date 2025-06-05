photoDetails

2025 Yezdi Adventure Price, Features And Specs: Classic Legends launched the new Yezdi Adventure with significant upgrades over the outgoing model. It is priced between Rs 2.15 lakh and Rs 2.27 lakh (ex-showroom). Its direct rivals are: KTM 390 Adventure X and RE Himalayan 450. Test rides and bookings will begin from June 4. Let's check out more details and 10 exclusive pictures of the 2025 Yezdi Adventure.