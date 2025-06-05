Royal Enfield Himalayan 450's New Rival Launched At Rs 2.15 Lakh - Features, Specs And More; Check Out 10 EXCLUSIVE Pics
2025 Yezdi Adventure Price, Features And Specs: Classic Legends launched the new Yezdi Adventure with significant upgrades over the outgoing model. It is priced between Rs 2.15 lakh and Rs 2.27 lakh (ex-showroom). Its direct rivals are: KTM 390 Adventure X and RE Himalayan 450. Test rides and bookings will begin from June 4. Let's check out more details and 10 exclusive pictures of the 2025 Yezdi Adventure.
Color Options
It comes in six color options: Forest Green, Ocean Blue, Desert Khaki, Tornado Black, Glacier White, and Wolf Grey.
Twin-Pod LED Headlamp
The 2025 Yezdi Adventure looks quite different from the outgoing model. It now comes with a twin-pod LED headlamp instead of the single-pod circular unit.
Changes
Other changes include a rally-style beak up front, twin-pod LED tail-lamps, new front and rear fenders, a fresh rear rack, and an adjustable windshield.
Modes
The bike now gets traction control and three ABS modes: Road, Rain, and Off-Road. A USB C-type charger is also included.
Instrument Cluster
It also features a smart instrument cluster that supports Bluetooth and gives turn-by-turn navigation.
Engine
Powering the bike is a 334cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine. It meets OBD2 emission standards and produces 29 bhp and 29.9 Nm of torque.
Gearbox
The engine is paired with a 6-speed gearbox and has an assist and slipper clutch for smoother shifting.
Suspension
The suspension setup includes 41mm telescopic front forks with covers and a rear monoshock with 7-step preload adjustment.
Braking
For braking, it gets a 320mm front disc and a 240mm rear disc, both with floating calipers and dual-channel ABS.
Seat Height
The seat height is 815mm, and ground clearance is 220mm, making it well-suited for off-road rides.
