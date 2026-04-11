Samay Raina’s car collection: From Ford Mustang to Mini Cooper to Toyota Vellfire; Have a look at his garage
Samay Raina’s car collection: Stand-up comedian and content creator Samay Raina is known for his sharp wit and online popularity. In the last few months, he has been in the spotlight due to the latest controversy surrounding his show India’s Got Latent. But his lifestyle choices, especially his car collection, have also grabbed attention. Over time, he has built a garage that reflects a mix of performance, luxury, and practicality. From stylish hatchbacks to high-end luxury SUVs and sports cars, his collection highlights both personal taste and evolving success. Influencers are increasingly investing in premium automobiles, and Samay’s collection fits that trend perfectly. Here’s a detailed look at the seven cars owned by Samay Raina and what they reveal about his personality and lifestyle choices.
This article is based on online information available on Park+, and Zee News does not vouch for its credibility.
Mini Cooper
The Mini Cooper is one of the most stylish cars in Samay Raina’s collection. Known for its compact size and sporty feel, it is perfect for city drives. The price of the Mini Cooper in India starts at around Rs 44 lakh (ex-showroom). (Image credit: mini)
Ford Mustang
The Ford Mustang adds serious power and road presence to his garage. It is loved for its strong engine and iconic design. In India, the Mustang was priced at around Rs 75 lakh (ex-showroom) before being discontinued. (Image credit: ford)
Mercedes-Benz GLE
The Mercedes-Benz GLE offers a mix of luxury, comfort, and performance. It is ideal for long drives and daily use. The SUV is priced at around Rs 96 lakh to Rs 1.1 crore (ex-showroom) in India. (Image credit: mercedes)
Audi Q7
The Audi Q7 is a premium SUV known for advanced technology and a spacious cabin. It delivers strong performance with a refined driving experience. The price of the Audi Q7 in India starts at around Rs 88 lakh (ex-showroom). (Image credit: audi)
Porsche Boxster
The Porsche Boxster is a high-performance sports car built for driving enthusiasts. Its sleek design and powerful engine make it stand out. In India, the Porsche Boxster is priced at around Rs 1.5 crore (ex-showroom). (Image credit: porsche)
Kia Carnival
The Kia Carnival is a premium MPV focused on comfort and space. It is perfect for family travel and long journeys. The price of the Kia Carnival in India starts at around Rs 59 lakh (ex-showroom). (Image credit: kia)
Toyota Vellfire
The Toyota Vellfire is one of the most luxurious MPVs in India, offering top-class comfort and features. It is often chosen for premium travel. The Vellfire is priced at around Rs 1.2 crore (ex-showroom). (Image credit: toyotabharat)
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