Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish3036097https://zeenews.india.com/photos/auto/samay-raina-s-car-collection-from-ford-mustang-to-mini-cooper-to-toyota-vellfire-have-a-look-at-his-garage-3036097
NewsPhotosSamay Raina’s car collection: From Ford Mustang to Mini Cooper to Toyota Vellfire; Have a look at his garage
photoDetails

Samay Raina’s car collection: From Ford Mustang to Mini Cooper to Toyota Vellfire; Have a look at his garage

Samay Raina’s car collection: Stand-up comedian and content creator Samay Raina is known for his sharp wit and online popularity. In the last few months, he has been in the spotlight due to the latest controversy surrounding his show India’s Got Latent. But his lifestyle choices, especially his car collection, have also grabbed attention. Over time, he has built a garage that reflects a mix of performance, luxury, and practicality. From stylish hatchbacks to high-end luxury SUVs and sports cars, his collection highlights both personal taste and evolving success. Influencers are increasingly investing in premium automobiles, and Samay’s collection fits that trend perfectly. Here’s a detailed look at the seven cars owned by Samay Raina and what they reveal about his personality and lifestyle choices.

This article is based on online information available on Park+, and Zee News does not vouch for its credibility.

Updated:Apr 11, 2026, 04:21 PM IST
Follow Us

Mini Cooper

1/7
Mini Cooper

The Mini Cooper is one of the most stylish cars in Samay Raina’s collection. Known for its compact size and sporty feel, it is perfect for city drives. The price of the Mini Cooper in India starts at around Rs 44 lakh (ex-showroom). (Image credit: mini)

Follow Us

Ford Mustang

2/7
samay raina cars

The Ford Mustang adds serious power and road presence to his garage. It is loved for its strong engine and iconic design. In India, the Mustang was priced at around Rs 75 lakh (ex-showroom) before being discontinued. (Image credit: ford)

Follow Us

Mercedes-Benz GLE

3/7
samay raina cars

The Mercedes-Benz GLE offers a mix of luxury, comfort, and performance. It is ideal for long drives and daily use. The SUV is priced at around Rs 96 lakh to Rs 1.1 crore (ex-showroom) in India. (Image credit: mercedes)

Follow Us

Audi Q7

4/7
samay raina cars

The Audi Q7 is a premium SUV known for advanced technology and a spacious cabin. It delivers strong performance with a refined driving experience. The price of the Audi Q7 in India starts at around Rs 88 lakh (ex-showroom). (Image credit: audi)

Follow Us

Porsche Boxster

5/7
samay raina cars

The Porsche Boxster is a high-performance sports car built for driving enthusiasts. Its sleek design and powerful engine make it stand out. In India, the Porsche Boxster is priced at around Rs 1.5 crore (ex-showroom). (Image credit: porsche)

Follow Us

Kia Carnival

6/7
samay raina cars

The Kia Carnival is a premium MPV focused on comfort and space. It is perfect for family travel and long journeys. The price of the Kia Carnival in India starts at around Rs 59 lakh (ex-showroom). (Image credit: kia)

Follow Us

Toyota Vellfire

7/7
samay raina cars

The Toyota Vellfire is one of the most luxurious MPVs in India, offering top-class comfort and features. It is often chosen for premium travel. The Vellfire is priced at around Rs 1.2 crore (ex-showroom). (Image credit: toyotabharat)

Follow Us
Auto newsSamay Raina carsSamay Raina ControversySamay Raina news
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon6
title
Safest Countries In The World
World's safest countries to live in: Where natural disasters are rare
camera icon5
title
Meet the thirstiest country in the world; Nations facing an extreme water crisis
camera icon9
title
Madhubala
The real story of Madhubala behind the biopic buzz: Unknown painful truths about her love life and illness
camera icon8
title
Baa Baa Black Sheep
More baa than blah: 6 countries where there are more sheep than humans
camera icon7
title
deadliest
Look but don't touch: 6 beautiful but deadly lakes that kill in minutes