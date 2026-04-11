Samay Raina’s car collection: From Ford Mustang to Mini Cooper to Toyota Vellfire; Have a look at his garage

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Samay Raina’s car collection: Stand-up comedian and content creator Samay Raina is known for his sharp wit and online popularity. In the last few months, he has been in the spotlight due to the latest controversy surrounding his show India’s Got Latent. But his lifestyle choices, especially his car collection, have also grabbed attention. Over time, he has built a garage that reflects a mix of performance, luxury, and practicality. From stylish hatchbacks to high-end luxury SUVs and sports cars, his collection highlights both personal taste and evolving success. Influencers are increasingly investing in premium automobiles, and Samay’s collection fits that trend perfectly. Here’s a detailed look at the seven cars owned by Samay Raina and what they reveal about his personality and lifestyle choices.

This article is based on online information available on Park+, and Zee News does not vouch for its credibility.