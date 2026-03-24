Say goodbye to bad car smells: 7 simple ways to keep your car’s interior fresh and odour-free

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How to remove bad car smell: The summer has almost arrived, and one of the most irritating things car owners face in summer is the bad smell in their car's interior. If you are also dealing with this issue, here are a few simple ways that can help you keep your car fresh and odour-free. There is no need to overthink it, as none of these methods are expensive; you just need to follow them the right way. The very first thing you can do is check the source of that bad smell.

Once identified, remove all trash and unwanted items from the car. Clean floor mats and carpets properly, as dust and moisture often cause odours. You can also use baking soda to absorb unwanted smells naturally. Keeping the AC system clean is equally important to maintain fresh airflow. Using natural air fresheners like charcoal or essential oils can help further. Also, clean your car regularly to ensure a fresh and hygienic interior.