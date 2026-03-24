Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish3029942https://zeenews.india.com/photos/auto/say-goodbye-to-bad-car-smells-7-simple-ways-to-keep-your-car-s-interior-fresh-and-odour-free-3029942
NewsPhotosSay goodbye to bad car smells: 7 simple ways to keep your car’s interior fresh and odour-free
photoDetails

Say goodbye to bad car smells: 7 simple ways to keep your car’s interior fresh and odour-free

How to remove bad car smell: The summer has almost arrived, and one of the most irritating things car owners face in summer is the bad smell in their car's interior. If you are also dealing with this issue, here are a few simple ways that can help you keep your car fresh and odour-free. There is no need to overthink it, as none of these methods are expensive; you just need to follow them the right way. The very first thing you can do is check the source of that bad smell.

Once identified, remove all trash and unwanted items from the car. Clean floor mats and carpets properly, as dust and moisture often cause odours. You can also use baking soda to absorb unwanted smells naturally. Keeping the AC system clean is equally important to maintain fresh airflow. Using natural air fresheners like charcoal or essential oils can help further. Also, clean your car regularly to ensure a fresh and hygienic interior.

Updated:Mar 24, 2026, 12:19 PM IST
Follow Us

Check where the smell is coming from

1/7
Check where the smell is coming from

Bad smells in your car can come from food spills, wet carpets, trash, or mould. Before cleaning, check under seats, floor mats, and the boot area. Finding the exact source of the smell will help you clean properly and prevent it from coming back again. (Image credit: freepik)

Follow Us

Remove trash and clutter

2/7
car bad smell remover

Start by clearing out all garbage, food wrappers, bottles, and unwanted items from the car. Even small leftovers can cause strong odours over time. Make it a habit to remove trash daily to keep the car fresh and clean inside. (Image credit: freepik)

Follow Us

Clean floor mats and carpets

3/7
car bad smell remover

Dust, mud, and moisture in mats and carpets often cause bad smells. Remove them, wash them with mild soap, and dry them completely before placing them back. If carpets are dirty, vacuum thoroughly to remove trapped dirt and odour-causing particles. (Image credit: freepik)

Follow Us

Use baking soda

4/7
car bad smell remover

Baking soda is a natural deodoriser. Sprinkle it on seats and carpets, leave it for a few hours, then vacuum it off. It absorbs bad smells effectively without using harsh chemicals, making it a safe and easy solution for car interiors. (Image credit: freepik)

Follow Us

Keep the AC clean

5/7
car bad smell remover

A dirty AC system can spread foul smells inside the car. Turn on the fan and let fresh air circulate. You can also use an AC cleaner spray occasionally to remove bacteria and improve the overall air quality inside the vehicle. (Image credit: freepik)

Follow Us

Use natural air fresheners

6/7
car bad smell remover

Instead of strong chemical sprays, try natural options like charcoal bags or essential oils. These will absorb odours and keep the car smelling fresh for longer. Place them under seats or in cup holders for better results. (Image credit: freepik)

Follow Us

Clean your car regularly

7/7
car bad smell remover

Regular cleaning is the best way to avoid bad smells. Vacuum your car weekly, wipe surfaces, and don’t leave food or wet items inside. These simple habits can keep your car interior fresh and hygienic. (Image credit: freepik)

Follow Us
Auto newshow to remove bad car smellcar bad smell removercar interior cleaning tips
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
MS Dhoni
Captains to win most titles in T20 cricket history: MS Dhoni at top, Rohit Sharma at 2nd; DJ Bravo at...; check full list
camera icon10
title
IPL 2026
IPL 2026 predicted Playing XI and Impact Sub for CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, PBKS, GT, LSG, DC, RR, SRH - Check in pics
camera icon11
title
World's happiest countries
World's 10 most happiest countries: No major Asian nation on the list; Finland leads - Check rankings
camera icon12
title
life changing books
9 life-changing books that will transform your perspective forever
camera icon9
title
Smriti Irani
Smriti Irani at 50: From no car or house to highest-paid TV actress in India - Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 star's success journey