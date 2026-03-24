Say goodbye to bad car smells: 7 simple ways to keep your car’s interior fresh and odour-free
How to remove bad car smell: The summer has almost arrived, and one of the most irritating things car owners face in summer is the bad smell in their car's interior. If you are also dealing with this issue, here are a few simple ways that can help you keep your car fresh and odour-free. There is no need to overthink it, as none of these methods are expensive; you just need to follow them the right way. The very first thing you can do is check the source of that bad smell.
Once identified, remove all trash and unwanted items from the car. Clean floor mats and carpets properly, as dust and moisture often cause odours. You can also use baking soda to absorb unwanted smells naturally. Keeping the AC system clean is equally important to maintain fresh airflow. Using natural air fresheners like charcoal or essential oils can help further. Also, clean your car regularly to ensure a fresh and hygienic interior.
Check where the smell is coming from
Bad smells in your car can come from food spills, wet carpets, trash, or mould. Before cleaning, check under seats, floor mats, and the boot area. Finding the exact source of the smell will help you clean properly and prevent it from coming back again. (Image credit: freepik)
Remove trash and clutter
Start by clearing out all garbage, food wrappers, bottles, and unwanted items from the car. Even small leftovers can cause strong odours over time. Make it a habit to remove trash daily to keep the car fresh and clean inside. (Image credit: freepik)
Clean floor mats and carpets
Dust, mud, and moisture in mats and carpets often cause bad smells. Remove them, wash them with mild soap, and dry them completely before placing them back. If carpets are dirty, vacuum thoroughly to remove trapped dirt and odour-causing particles. (Image credit: freepik)
Use baking soda
Baking soda is a natural deodoriser. Sprinkle it on seats and carpets, leave it for a few hours, then vacuum it off. It absorbs bad smells effectively without using harsh chemicals, making it a safe and easy solution for car interiors. (Image credit: freepik)
Keep the AC clean
A dirty AC system can spread foul smells inside the car. Turn on the fan and let fresh air circulate. You can also use an AC cleaner spray occasionally to remove bacteria and improve the overall air quality inside the vehicle. (Image credit: freepik)
Use natural air fresheners
Instead of strong chemical sprays, try natural options like charcoal bags or essential oils. These will absorb odours and keep the car smelling fresh for longer. Place them under seats or in cup holders for better results. (Image credit: freepik)
Clean your car regularly
Regular cleaning is the best way to avoid bad smells. Vacuum your car weekly, wipe surfaces, and don’t leave food or wet items inside. These simple habits can keep your car interior fresh and hygienic. (Image credit: freepik)
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