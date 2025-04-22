Say Goodbye To Vomiting In Cars: Check Out THESE Simple TIPS To Beat Motion Sickness
Some people experience vomiting while travelling in a car. This happens due to motion sickness, which is a fairly common issue. It includes symptoms like headache, heaviness in the body, and nausea. These symptoms can take away the joy of travelling. Therefore, in this article, we’re sharing some tips to help you deal with motion sickness and avoid vomiting during car travel.
Medicines
While there are medicines available for motion sickness, they should not be taken without a doctor’s advice. So the first thing you can do is to consult a doctor and take medication as prescribed.
Seat Selection
If you're driving, you usually don’t experience motion sickness. Even sitting in the front passenger seat reduces the likelihood of feeling nauseous. However, sitting in the rear seat can make the symptoms worse. So choose your seat accordingly.
Avoid Using Phone
Also, try not to focus too much on tasks like using your phone, working on a laptop, or reading newspapers or books, as these can intensify the discomfort.
Look At Distant Objects
Instead, try looking out at distant objects through the window. This can help distract your mind and provide relief.
Fresh Air
If you still feel uneasy, you can open the car window to let in some fresh air, which often helps you feel better.
Avoid Eating Heavy Meals
Additionally, avoid eating heavy meals or spicy, oily food just before or during the journey. Keeping your diet light can also help prevent nausea.
