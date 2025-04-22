Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2889602https://zeenews.india.com/photos/auto/say-goodbye-to-vomiting-in-cars-check-out-these-simple-tips-to-beat-motion-sickness-2889602
NewsPhotosSay Goodbye To Vomiting In Cars: Check Out THESE Simple TIPS To Beat Motion Sickness
photoDetails

Say Goodbye To Vomiting In Cars: Check Out THESE Simple TIPS To Beat Motion Sickness

Some people experience vomiting while travelling in a car. This happens due to motion sickness, which is a fairly common issue. It includes symptoms like headache, heaviness in the body, and nausea. These symptoms can take away the joy of travelling. Therefore, in this article, we’re sharing some tips to help you deal with motion sickness and avoid vomiting during car travel.

Updated:Apr 22, 2025, 03:17 PM IST
Follow Us

Medicines

1/6
Medicines

While there are medicines available for motion sickness, they should not be taken without a doctor’s advice. So the first thing you can do is to consult a doctor and take medication as prescribed.

Follow Us

Seat Selection

2/6
Seat Selection

If you're driving, you usually don’t experience motion sickness. Even sitting in the front passenger seat reduces the likelihood of feeling nauseous. However, sitting in the rear seat can make the symptoms worse. So choose your seat accordingly.

Follow Us

Avoid Using Phone

3/6
Avoid Using Phone

Also, try not to focus too much on tasks like using your phone, working on a laptop, or reading newspapers or books, as these can intensify the discomfort.

Follow Us

Look At Distant Objects

4/6
Look At Distant Objects

Instead, try looking out at distant objects through the window. This can help distract your mind and provide relief.

Follow Us

Fresh Air

5/6
Fresh Air

If you still feel uneasy, you can open the car window to let in some fresh air, which often helps you feel better. 

Follow Us

Avoid Eating Heavy Meals

6/6
Avoid Eating Heavy Meals

Additionally, avoid eating heavy meals or spicy, oily food just before or during the journey. Keeping your diet light can also help prevent nausea.

Follow Us
Auto news
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon10
title
Rohit Sharma
Most Runs In IPL History: Rohit Sharma Surpasses Shikar Dhawan; Virat Kohli Tops The List With These Many Runs
camera icon7
title
expensive schools in India
THIS 187-Acre, Luxurious School Is Like A Palace; Has A HUGE Fee Of Rs … Know All About One Of India’s Plushest Schools
camera icon8
title
BCCI Contracts 2025
Abhishek Sharma To Nitish Kumar Reddy: 6 Indian Players To Earn BCCI Central Contract For The First Time
camera icon7
title
KL Rahul
Fastest Indian Batter To Hit 200 Sixes In IPL History: Not MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli Or Rohit Sharma, This Cricketer Tops The List
camera icon5
title
Auto news
Toyota Fortuner's Affordable Replacement! 23+ Mileage, 8-Seats, BIG Sunroof, 360-Degree Camera, ADAS & More - All At Half The Price
NEWS ON ONE CLICK