Say No To AMT/AGS! Discover Best Automatic Cars Under Rs 10 Lakh For Smooth Driving Experience
Best Automatic Cars Under Rs 10 Lakh: Gone are the days when automatic cars were considered a luxury. With rising traffic on roads in the last few years, automatic cars have become the need of the day. Why the need? Well, that's because they are easy to manoeuvre in traffic, as the driver just needs to take care of the steering wheel while the gear shifting gets done by the car itself. But, there is one more thing that has to be considered, the pricing. Usually, automatic cars come at a higher price than their manual counterparts. And, the more the pricing, the more refined and advanced the technology.
Automatic Car
If you are buying an entry-level automatic car, you will get either AGS or AMT. But, if you can stretch your budget over 8 lakh, avoiding AGS or AMT would be a good option. Why? Because at that price point, you can have better options. For a budget between Rs 8 lakh to 10 lakh, here are three cars that have been praised for their refined automatic transmissions:
Hyundai i20
Hyundai i20: The i20 has been a good car, praised for its smooth automatic gearbox with IVT technology. i20 Magna IVT and i20 Sportz IVT are the two automatic variants, which can be had under Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom).
Honda Amaze
Honda Amaze: The direct rival of Maruti Dzire, the Honda Amaze comes with a CVT gearbox (along with MT option), which is well-tuned and refined, offering smooth gear shifting. Prices for its CVT variants start from Rs 8.55 lakh (ex-showroom).
Tata Tiago EV
Tata Tiago EV: For those who want a green mobility solution, here we have an EV too on the list. Tata Tiago EV could be a good option under a Rs 10 lakh budget (ex-showroom). Two of its variants - XE MR and XT MR - are priced within the aforementioned budget range. It comes with a smooth automatic transmission.
Automatic Cars
Notably, these cars have not been placed in any particular order and are shortlisted based on multiple media reports.
