Should You Buy 2025 Tata Altroz? Top 8 Pros And 4 Cons

2025 Tata Altroz Pros And Cons: The Tata Altroz is the only hatchback available in petrol, diesel, and CNG fuel options. It recently got a facelift with significant design enhancements and several new features, making it more modern and relevant to the new-generation buyers. The 2025 Tata Altroz facelift model comes at a starting price of Rs 6.89 lakh, which goes up to Rs 11.49 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi. Here are the top 8 pros and 4 cons of the 2025 Tata Altroz that will help you make an informed decision whether you should buy it or not.

Updated:Jun 23, 2025, 07:57 PM IST
Pro 1: It looks great. The new design is very attractive. Strong build quality adds to its appeal.

Pro 2: It gets a petrol engine with manual, AMT, and DCT gearboxes. There's also a diesel engine and a fuel-efficient CNG version.

Pro 3: Cabin quality is nice with decent materials and enough space for passengers.

Pro 4: It gets a large boot space of 345 litres, one of the biggest in its class.

Pro 5: Drives well on highways. Feels stable and composed even at higher speeds.

Pro 6: It comes with an 8-speaker Harman audio setup, one of the best in its segment.

Pro 7: It is a 5-star safety-rated car. Safety features include 6 airbags, a 360-degree camera, blind spot monitor, cruise control, ABS with EBD, ESC, rear parking sensors, TPMS, and more.

Pro 8: It is packed with several modern features like a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster with navigation, auto headlights and wipers, air purifier, wireless phone charging, paddle shifters, connected car tech, voice-controlled sunroof, ambient lighting and more.

Con 1: The 1.2L petrol engine (non-turbo, 3-cylinder) feels weak and makes more noise than expected. The manual gearbox feels a bit notchy, which takes away some of the driving fun.

Con 2: No automatic options for diesel or CNG variants. Diesel is limited to just three trims.

Con 3: Fit and finish could be better. Quality doesn’t match rivals in this segment. Additionally, the ride is a bit stiff at low speeds, especially over potholes.

Con 4: Some features, like auto-dimming IRVM, ventilated front seats, full-size spare tyre, and split-folding rear seat, are missing. 

