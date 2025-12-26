Advertisement
Should You Buy A New Kia Seltos? Check 9 Pros And 6 Cons Before You Book One


Should You Buy A New Kia Seltos? Check 9 Pros And 6 Cons Before You Book One

2026 Kia Seltos Pros And Cons: Kia India recently unveiled the next-generation 2026 Seltos SUV in India. Ahead of its price announcement, scheduled for January 2, 2026, I (Lakshya Rana) got the chance to spend time driving the new Kia Seltos. It gave me a clear idea of what this SUV does really well and where it still falls short. Kia has refined the Seltos in many key areas, especially comfort, features, and overall road manners. It now feels more mature and premium than before, without losing its sporty appeal. Based on my driving experience, here are the top 9 pros and 6 cons of the 2026 Kia Seltos.

Updated:Dec 26, 2025, 06:04 PM IST
Kia Seltos Pros

1. A well-engineered SUV that feels premium inside and out.

2. Bold and modern design. It stands out easily.

Kia Seltos Pros

3. Multiple engine options. A budget-friendly 1.5L petrol, a powerful turbo-petrol and a fuel-efficient diesel. 

4. Automatic gearboxes are available with all three and get the job done well.

Kia Seltos Pros

5. Comfortable ride quality. More balanced than the older model. Feels stable at high speeds. Brakes also perform well.

6. Large range of variants. Buyers have plenty of options to choose from. You can say it has something for everyone.

Kia Seltos Pros

7. High-quality cabin. Easy-to-use controls. Good space in both rows. 

8. Strong safety package, includes Level 2 ADAS, 6 airbags, hill start assist, hill descent control, ESP, disc brakes on all wheels, blind spot monitoring, TPMS and more.

9. Feature-loaded as always. It gets a 360-degree camera, Bose audio, big screens, a 10-way power driver seat with memory and relaxation modes, ventilated front seats, an electronic parking brake with auto hold, a panoramic sunroof and much more.

Kia Seltos Cons

1. The design may feel too flashy for some, even though many enthusiasts love it, including me.

2. Too many variants can be confusing for buyers.

Kia Seltos Cons

3. Rear seat width is best suited for two adults and a child, not three adults.

4. Light-coloured interiors in the GT Line can get dirty quickly.

Kia Seltos Cons

5. No all-wheel-drive option.

6. Some expected features are missing. No head-up display, powered tailgate, cooled or lit glovebox, driver-side vanity mirror, illuminated passenger vanity mirror with cover, adjustable armrest, rain-sensing wipers and cabin air purifier. Some of these were offered earlier. Check out more pictures below.

