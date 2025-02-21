Should You Buy Maruti Brezza? Discover Top 7 Pros & 3 Cons
Maruti Brezza Pros And Cons: Maruti Suzuki Brezza is one of the best-selling SUVs in India. It has even topped the sales charts for several months. However, in January 2025, Brezza did not make it to the list of the top 5 best-selling SUVs. Despite this, Maruti still sold 14,747 units of the Brezza, suggesting it to be a strong option for those considering buying a new SUV. Priced between Rs 8.54 lakh to Rs 14.14 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), It is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine producing 103 PS and 137 Nm. It is available with either a 5-speed MT or a 6-speed automatic transmission. The CNG variant churns out an output of 88 PS and 121.5 Nm and is mated to the 5-speed MT. If you are also planning to buy a Maruti Brezza, it is crucial to know all possible details about it. So, let's take a look at its 7 pros and 3 cons.
Maruti Brezza: Pro 1
Pro 1: The Brezza is an eye-catching compact SUV with better road presence and mass appeal.
Maruti Brezza: Pro 2
Pro 2: The 1.5L BS6 petrol engine is reliable and competent. The Smart Hybrid technology helps improve fuel efficiency.
Maruti Brezza: Pro 3
Pro 3: The 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission works well. Paddle shifters add convenience.
Maruti Brezza: Pro 4
Pro 4: The suspension is well-tuned for Indian roads, providing a smooth ride. It eats small potholes very well.
Maruti Brezza: Pro 5
Pro 5: It offers good space for a sub-4 meter SUV. The cabin has plenty of storage and a strong air conditioning system.
Maruti Brezza: Pro 6
Pro 6: It comes with a host of features like a sunroof, 360-degree camera, head-up display, rear A/C vents, wireless charging, ambient lighting, cruise control, a 9-inch touchscreen with Arkamys sound system, and others.
Maruti Brezza: Pro 7
Pro 7: It is built on a platform with a 4-star GNCAP safety rating. Key safety features include 6 airbags, ESP, hill-hold assist, ISOFIX mounts, and more.
Maruti Brezza: Con 1
Con 1: The 1.5L petrol engine is not very powerful. It is tuned more for fuel efficiency and relaxed driving.
Maruti Brezza: Con 2
Con 2: The materials inside the cabin and fit & finish feel subpar for the price. Some rivals offer better quality.
Maruti Brezza: Con 3
Con 3: It lacks some premium features, such as ventilated seats, leather upholstery, TPMS, drive modes, auto wipers, or front parking sensors.
