Should You Buy Maruti Brezza? Discover Top 7 Pros & 3 Cons

Maruti Brezza Pros And Cons: Maruti Suzuki Brezza is one of the best-selling SUVs in India. It has even topped the sales charts for several months. However, in January 2025, Brezza did not make it to the list of the top 5 best-selling SUVs. Despite this, Maruti still sold 14,747 units of the Brezza, suggesting it to be a strong option for those considering buying a new SUV. Priced between Rs 8.54 lakh to Rs 14.14 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), It is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine producing 103 PS and 137 Nm. It is available with either a 5-speed MT or a 6-speed automatic transmission. The CNG variant churns out an output of 88 PS and 121.5 Nm and is mated to the 5-speed MT. If you are also planning to buy a Maruti Brezza, it is crucial to know all possible details about it. So, let's take a look at its 7 pros and 3 cons.