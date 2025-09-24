Should You Buy Maruti Victoris? Discover Top 8 Pros And 4 Cons
Maruti Victoris Pros And Cons: Maruti Victoris is the latest offering from the Indo-Japanese brand, challenging SUVs like Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Honda Elevate and more. Maruti launched the Victoris at an attractive price of Rs 10.5 lakh. However, the top model goes up to Rs 20 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi. I (Lakshya Rana) recently got the chance to spend almost a day with Maruti Victoris, taking it out for a spin. I drove Victoris for around 150 km. And, further in this article, I am sharing with you the top 8 pros and 4 cons of the all-new Maruti Victoris, based on my experience.
Maruti Victoris Pros
1. The Victoris feels like a solid crossover and, for the price, it gives great value. Fresh design also attracts attention.
2. It offers multiple powertrains. It gets all petrol, CNG and hybrid, paired with a smooth manual or automatic gearbox.
3. The hybrid version offers great fuel efficiency. It also cuts emissions, which is good if you care about the environment but don’t want to shift to a full EV yet.
4. The AWD system is handy. You can take the vehicle beginner-level off-roading with confidence. Driving modes offer optimized performance for different terrains.
5. Ride comfort is spot on with balanced driving dynamics. It handles bumps well on both highways and city roads.
6. The feature list is long. From driving modes to head-up display, panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats, 360-degree camera, paddle shifters, powered tailgate, wireless charging, and the Infinity sound system with Dolby Atmos, it offers a plethora of modern features.
7. Safety is top-notch. It scored a full 5-star rating at both Bharat NCAP and Global NCAP. Features like ADAS, 6 airbags, 360-degree camera, ESP, TPMS, hill-hold assist, and ISOFIX mounts give real peace of mind.
8. Maruti’s service network is always a big plus. Excellent after-sales service and a wide dealer network make ownership easy and almost stress-free.
Maruti Victoris Cons
Maruti Victoris Cons (What I Didn't Like):
1. The rear styling is not for everyone. Personally, I found it a bit odd. However, design and looks are subjective, and one may like and another may not.
2. The rear seat is best for two people. Legroom is okay, but taller folks may feel cramped for headroom due to the sloping roof.
3. Driving fun is limited compared to German rivals or even Creta/Seltos with turbo-petrol engines. It's not very quick. Reaching triple-digit speeds takes time.
4. Some features are missing, like a spare tyre, rain-sensing wipers, a cooled glovebox, or LED cabin lights. The strong hybrid also skips ADAS and the electronic parking brake.
