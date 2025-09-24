Should You Buy Maruti Victoris? Discover Top 8 Pros And 4 Cons

9 / 9

Maruti Victoris Cons (What I Didn't Like):

1. The rear styling is not for everyone. Personally, I found it a bit odd. However, design and looks are subjective, and one may like and another may not.

2. The rear seat is best for two people. Legroom is okay, but taller folks may feel cramped for headroom due to the sloping roof.

3. Driving fun is limited compared to German rivals or even Creta/Seltos with turbo-petrol engines. It's not very quick. Reaching triple-digit speeds takes time.

4. Some features are missing, like a spare tyre, rain-sensing wipers, a cooled glovebox, or LED cabin lights. The strong hybrid also skips ADAS and the electronic parking brake.