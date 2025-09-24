Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2964114https://zeenews.india.com/photos/auto/should-you-buy-maruti-victoris-discover-top-8-pros-and-4-cons-2964114
NewsPhotosShould You Buy Maruti Victoris? Discover Top 8 Pros And 4 Cons
photoDetails

Should You Buy Maruti Victoris? Discover Top 8 Pros And 4 Cons

Maruti Victoris Pros And Cons: Maruti Victoris is the latest offering from the Indo-Japanese brand, challenging SUVs like Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Honda Elevate and more. Maruti launched the Victoris at an attractive price of Rs 10.5 lakh. However, the top model goes up to Rs 20 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi. I (Lakshya Rana) recently got the chance to spend almost a day with Maruti Victoris, taking it out for a spin. I drove Victoris for around 150 km. And, further in this article, I am sharing with you the top 8 pros and 4 cons of the all-new Maruti Victoris, based on my experience. 

Updated:Sep 24, 2025, 05:26 PM IST
Follow Us

Maruti Victoris Pros

1/9
Maruti Victoris Pros

Maruti Victoris Pros (What I Liked):

1. The Victoris feels like a solid crossover and, for the price, it gives great value. Fresh design also attracts attention.

Follow Us

multiple powertrains

2/9
multiple powertrains

2. It offers multiple powertrains. It gets all petrol, CNG and hybrid, paired with a smooth manual or automatic gearbox.

Follow Us

hybrid

3/9
hybrid

3. The hybrid version offers great fuel efficiency. It also cuts emissions, which is good if you care about the environment but don’t want to shift to a full EV yet.

Follow Us

AWD system

4/9
AWD system

4. The AWD system is handy. You can take the vehicle beginner-level off-roading with confidence. Driving modes offer optimized performance for different terrains.

Follow Us

Ride comfort

5/9
Ride comfort

5. Ride comfort is spot on with balanced driving dynamics. It handles bumps well on both highways and city roads.

Follow Us

Features

6/9
Features

6. The feature list is long. From driving modes to head-up display, panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats, 360-degree camera, paddle shifters, powered tailgate, wireless charging, and the Infinity sound system with Dolby Atmos, it offers a plethora of modern features.

Follow Us

Safety

7/9
Safety

7. Safety is top-notch. It scored a full 5-star rating at both Bharat NCAP and Global NCAP. Features like ADAS, 6 airbags, 360-degree camera, ESP, TPMS, hill-hold assist, and ISOFIX mounts give real peace of mind.

Follow Us

Maruti’s Service Network

8/9
Maruti’s Service Network

8. Maruti’s service network is always a big plus. Excellent after-sales service and a wide dealer network make ownership easy and almost stress-free.

Follow Us

Maruti Victoris Cons

9/9
Maruti Victoris Cons

Maruti Victoris Cons (What I Didn't Like):

1. The rear styling is not for everyone. Personally, I found it a bit odd. However, design and looks are subjective, and one may like and another may not.

2. The rear seat is best for two people. Legroom is okay, but taller folks may feel cramped for headroom due to the sloping roof.

3. Driving fun is limited compared to German rivals or even Creta/Seltos with turbo-petrol engines. It's not very quick. Reaching triple-digit speeds takes time.

4. Some features are missing, like a spare tyre, rain-sensing wipers, a cooled glovebox, or LED cabin lights. The strong hybrid also skips ADAS and the electronic parking brake.

Follow Us
Auto news
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon9
title
ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025
ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Format, Prize Money, Venues, Schedule, Squads, Broadcast - All You Need To Know
camera icon8
title
Navratri 2025 Day 2
Navratri 2025 Day 2: Sreeleela To Katrina Kaif - 7 BEST Red Ethnic Outfits To Elevate Your Fashion Game
camera icon13
title
India’s smallest river
India’s Smallest River: How THIS River In Rajasthan Was Revived After 60 Years Of Drought
camera icon8
title
ChatGPT questions to avoid
5 Questions You Should Never Ask ChatGPT As It Might Get You In Trouble
camera icon7
title
Startup
Up To Rs 50 Lakh Funding For New Indian Startups: Everything You Need To Know About The Startup India Seed Fund Scheme