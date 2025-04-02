Should You Buy Tata Curvv? Top 9 Pros & 4 Cons
Tata Curvv Pros & Cons: Tata Motors, the country's third-largest car manufacturer, launched the Curvv SUV last year. It was introduced in both EV and ICE (petrol and diesel) versions. However, neither has been able to generate significant sales so far. This article will focus on the Tata Curvv ICE because I, Lakshya Rana, recently drove it for around 500 Kms. Based on my experience, I have listed 9 pros and 4 cons of the vehicle. If you're considering buying the Curvv, it is crucial to know as it will help you decide whether or not this SUV is the right choice.
Tata Curvv Pros
1. Unique Coupe-SUV Styling: The Tata Curvv stands out with its coupe-style SUV design, making it a head-turner on the road.
2. Competitive Pricing: The Curvv is competitively priced (Rs 10 lakh-19.20 lakh) against rivals like the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq, and others.
3. Multiple Engine & Gearbox Options: The Curvv offers a variety of engines (two petrol and one diesel) and gearbox choices, catering to different driving preferences and requirements.
4. Diesel Engine: Its 116 bhp 1.5-litre diesel engine provides a satisfying driving experience, ensuring a balance between power and efficiency. Beyond 1,500rpm it pulls strongly. (Did not get the chance to drive petrol engines)
5. Smooth DCT Transmission: All three engines come with an optional dual-clutch automatic transmission (DCT), which is far smoother compared to AMTs. It feels smooth, quick, and jerk-free with a 1.5-litre diesel engine too.
6. Stable & Confident Ride: The SUV offers sorted road manners with decent high-speed stability.
7. Spacious Boot: The 500-litre boot provides ample space for carrying luggage on family trips.
8. Feature-Packed: The Curvv comes loaded with premium features such as a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, ventilated front seats, a voice-assisted panoramic sunroof with mood lighting, flush door handles, a powered tailgate with gesture activation, a 9-speaker JBL audio system, reclining rear seats, and more.
9. Strong Safety Features: The SUV is equipped with advanced safety features, including Level 2 ADAS, six airbags, all-wheel disc brakes, electronic stability program (ESP), front parking sensors, a 360-degree camera, a tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS), hill hold assist, and hill descent control.
Tata Curvv Cons
1. Firm Ride Quality: The suspension setup feels slightly stiff due to the 18-inch wheels (top variant). The lower variants with 17-inch wheels might offer a more comfortable ride.
2. Rear Seat Space: The rear seat is best suited for two adults rather than three, as headroom is slightly restricted due to the coupe styling.
3. Fit & Finish: While the overall fit and finish are satisfactory, there is still scope for improvement.
4. Rear Visibility: Like most coupe SUVs, the rearward visibility is not great due to the sloping roof design.
Should You Buy Tata Curvv
Should You Buy Tata Curvv: Priced between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 19 lakh (ex-showroom), it offers over 30 variants to cater to a wide range of customers. If you want something unique and rare on the roads, with decent performance, solid build quality, and a feature-loaded cabin, this could be your best option in this price range. However, SUVs like the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, and Maruti Grand Vitara are also strong competitors in the segment.
