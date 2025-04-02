Should You Buy Tata Curvv? Top 9 Pros & 4 Cons

1 / 6

Tata Curvv Pros

1. Unique Coupe-SUV Styling: The Tata Curvv stands out with its coupe-style SUV design, making it a head-turner on the road.

2. Competitive Pricing: The Curvv is competitively priced (Rs 10 lakh-19.20 lakh) against rivals like the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq, and others.

3. Multiple Engine & Gearbox Options: The Curvv offers a variety of engines (two petrol and one diesel) and gearbox choices, catering to different driving preferences and requirements.