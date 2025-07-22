Advertisement
Should You Buy Tata Harrier EV? Discover 9 Pros And 4 Cons

Tata Harrier EV Review - Pros And Cons: Tata Harrier is a name we are all familiar with. Recently, I had the chance to get acquainted with its electric version, called the Tata Harrier.ev. Priced between Rs 21.49 lakh and Rs 30.23 lakh, the Harrier.ev is built on the new acti.ev platform, which is a dedicated electric vehicle architecture.

I (Lakshya Rana) took the vehicle for a spin and drove it for almost 150 km, which gave me a close understanding of the vehicle. Now, I’m going to share some of my learnings with you. So, if you are planning to buy the Tata Harrier.ev, this article will be useful. I’ve listed the top 9 pros and 4 cons of the Harrier EV to help you make an informed decision.

Updated:Jul 22, 2025, 03:55 PM IST
Pro 1

Pro 1: I’ve always liked how the Harrier looks, and the EV version carries that bold and stylish design with strong road presence and solid build quality. 

Pro 2

Pro 2: The car feels like a complete package. For the price, especially when compared to others, it offers great value.

Pro 3

Pro 3

Pro 3: Driving it was exciting. The rear motor generates 235 BHP and the front adds another 156 BHP. The performance is impressive. It picks up speed quickly.

Pro 4

Pro 4: The all-wheel drive system is capable of navigating through tricky situations. From wet slippery roads to uneven terrain, it handles everything smoothly.

Pro 5

Pro 5: The suspension is well balanced, offering plush ride quality. Even over rough patches, the ride stayed comfortable. Overall, it has sorted road manners.

Pro 6

Pro 6: On a single full charge, the 75 kWh battery pack variant can deliver around 430–460 km of range in real-world conditions, enough for weekend trips without any charging stress.

Pro 7

Pro 7: It offers multiple drive and terrain modes for optimized performance. You can switch between modes to personalise your driving experience.

Pro 8

Pro 8: The feature list is mind-blowing. It offers remote auto park, summon mode, and even in-car UPI payment from the infotainment screen. The 540-degree camera setup, electric rear view mirror, Neo QLED 14.5-inch display, 10-speaker JBL sound system with Dolby Atmos, and the ‘boss mode’ for the rear seat made the cabin feel ultra-premium.

Pro 9

Pro 9: Safety is top-notch. It has 7 airbags, Level 2 ADAS, a dual dashcam, AVAS, Hill Hold and Descent Control, and more. It has scored a 5-star safety rating in Bharat NCAP crash tests. 

Con 1

Con 1: Since the battery is under the floor, rear-seat comfort takes a little hit. However, it is totally livable.

Con 2

Con 2: The AWD option is available only on the top-end variant, limiting the choices for buyers.

Con 3

Con 3: The boot isn’t as big as the diesel Harrier. Other SUVs in the segment offer more boot space.

Con 4

Con 4: Some features like a head-up display or an adjustable backrest for the rear seat are missing.

