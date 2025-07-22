Should You Buy Tata Harrier EV? Discover 9 Pros And 4 Cons

photoDetails

Tata Harrier EV Review - Pros And Cons: Tata Harrier is a name we are all familiar with. Recently, I had the chance to get acquainted with its electric version, called the Tata Harrier.ev. Priced between Rs 21.49 lakh and Rs 30.23 lakh, the Harrier.ev is built on the new acti.ev platform, which is a dedicated electric vehicle architecture.

I (Lakshya Rana) took the vehicle for a spin and drove it for almost 150 km, which gave me a close understanding of the vehicle. Now, I’m going to share some of my learnings with you. So, if you are planning to buy the Tata Harrier.ev, this article will be useful. I’ve listed the top 9 pros and 4 cons of the Harrier EV to help you make an informed decision.