Should You Buy Tata Sierra? Check Top 8 Pros And 3 Cons Before You Book One
Tata Sierra Pros And Cons: The return of the Tata Sierra nameplate has been making buzz for months now. The new Sierra, however, has nothing to do with the original old Sierra, except for the nameplate and a few inspired design elements. It's modern, stylish, tech-loaded and offers multi-powertrain options. I (Lakshya Rana) recently got the chance to gain hands-on experience with the Tata Sierra. I drove both a diesel and a turbo-petrol engine variant for almost 100 km (combined).
Based on my driving experience and time spent with the new Sierra, I can simply tell you that it's really something that has the potential to challenge the Hyundai Creta's dominance in the category. However, the new Sierra, priced between Rs 11.49 lakh to Rs 21.29 lakh (ex-showroom), is slightly more expensive than the Creta, available within the price range of Rs 10.73 lakh and Rs 20.20 lakh.
Well, in this article, you will get to know the top 8 pros and 3 cons of the Tata Sierra, followed by the verdict on whether you should buy a new Tata Sierra.
Tata Sierra Pros
1. The first thing that hits you is the design. It looks stunning on the road. The build also feels solid. Tata has also nailed the colour options. Some shades really stand out in traffic, especially yellow and red.
2. Engine choices are a big plus. You get an affordable naturally aspirated petrol, a strong turbo-petrol, and a capable diesel.
3. Top of it, what I liked more is that all three engines offer an automatic option. That makes life easier for city drivers.
4. Inside, the cabin feels modern and airy. There is enough space for five adults without feeling cramped. Storage areas are well thought out.
5. The 622-litre boot is massive. It is one of the largest in the segment. It can easily accommodate the luggage of a whole family.
6. The 12-speaker music system deserves a special mention. The soundbar, subwoofer and Dolby Atmos setup sound fantastic. It’s easily one of the best systems in the segment.
7. Ride quality is also impressive. I drove the top variant with frequency-dependent damping. The balance between comfort and handling is excellent. High-speed stability is also comfortable.
8. The feature list is long and useful. Triple screens, wireless headphone connectivity, panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats, HUD, boss mode, paddle shifters (Automatic transmission), rear sunblinds, air purifier, drive and terrain modes, hands-free tailgate and more. Safety is well covered too, with ADAS, 6 airbags and a 360-degree camera.
Tata Sierra Cons
1. The diesel engine does the job well, but lacks the excitement. With 116 bhp, it feels relaxed rather than exciting, especially when compared to the punchy 158bhp turbo-petrol unit.
2. The engine noise is noticeable, particularly with the diesel engine. Better insulation would have helped to reduce the noise.
3. The fit and finish is inconsistent but livable and a little better than other Tata models. The quality of a few cabin materials should have been better.
Verdict
Verdict: Overall, the Sierra seems a strong contender in its segment and has almost all the capabilities to challenge rival SUVs like Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara and more. The premium feel, practicality, and strong road presence give it an edge over competitors. Minor niggles like body roll in corners, inconsistent brake feel, and noisy cabin are also there.
Should you buy the new Tata Sierra? You can consider it if you want an iconic, stylish SUV with a premium feel, great space, modern tech, strong safety, and good value, especially for city commutes and family trips. However, you should also check other options for a better purchase. Check out more pictures of Sierra below:
