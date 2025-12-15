Should You Buy Tata Sierra? Check Top 8 Pros And 3 Cons Before You Book One

photoDetails

english

2996234

Tata Sierra Pros And Cons: The return of the Tata Sierra nameplate has been making buzz for months now. The new Sierra, however, has nothing to do with the original old Sierra, except for the nameplate and a few inspired design elements. It's modern, stylish, tech-loaded and offers multi-powertrain options. I (Lakshya Rana) recently got the chance to gain hands-on experience with the Tata Sierra. I drove both a diesel and a turbo-petrol engine variant for almost 100 km (combined).

Based on my driving experience and time spent with the new Sierra, I can simply tell you that it's really something that has the potential to challenge the Hyundai Creta's dominance in the category. However, the new Sierra, priced between Rs 11.49 lakh to Rs 21.29 lakh (ex-showroom), is slightly more expensive than the Creta, available within the price range of Rs 10.73 lakh and Rs 20.20 lakh.

Well, in this article, you will get to know the top 8 pros and 3 cons of the Tata Sierra, followed by the verdict on whether you should buy a new Tata Sierra.