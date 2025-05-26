Advertisement
Should You Buy Volkswagen Golf GTI? Discover 4 Pros And 5 Cons Before Making Your Mind

Volkswagen Golf GTI: The launch of the Volkswagen Golf GTI in India brings excitement to car enthusiasts. Volkswagen has launched it at Rs 53 lakh, ex-showroom. At the given price tag, it becomes the most expensive Volkswagen model on sale in the country. The Golf GTI is marked as VW India's second GTI model after the Polo GTI, which has been discontinued. If you're fascinated by the arrival of the Golf GTI and are considering buying one, this article could be helpful for you. Let’s take a look at its 4 cons and 5 pros, based on several media reports.

Updated:May 26, 2025, 03:08 PM IST
Volkswagen Golf GTI Cons

1. Since the car is being imported in limited numbers, the price is on the higher end at Rs 53 lakh, ex-showroom. Also, only one variant is available, so there are no options to get it customised.

2. Some parts of the interior use plastic that doesn't feel very premium.

3. The 12.9-inch touchscreen is slightly laggy, and the 7-speaker audio system offers only average sound quality.

4. The ground clearance is just 136 mm, which makes the car quite low. It may scrape on speed breakers or rough roads.

5. It lacks a few features such as DCC (Dynamic Chassis Control), electric adjustment for the driver’s seat, leather upholstery, a 360-degree camera, a subwoofer, a spare wheel, and more.

1. The 2.0-litre TSI engine produces 261 BHP, making it extremely enjoyable and exciting to drive. With a power-to-weight ratio of 179.5 BHP per ton, the performance feels thrilling. The engine sound adds to the driving fun.

2. It offers incredibly sharp handling, something you don’t get in random cars. Features like an electronic differential lock, progressive steering, and strong brakes make you feel more confident while taking corners.

3. The driver’s seat is well-positioned, and the overall layout is comfortable. Despite being a sporty hatchback, the cabin offers decent space and practicality. 

4. The Golf GTI (Mk 8) comes with a 5-star safety rating and is loaded with safety tech, including seven airbags, Level 2 ADAS features, and loads more.

