Sick Of High Fuel Prices? Check 5 SUVs With 20+ Kmpl Mileage Under Rs 8 Lakh
5 SUVs With 20+ Kmpl Mileage Under Rs 8 Lakh: Who wouldn't want a good-looking and practical yet affordable and fuel-efficient SUV? We’ve put together a list of five SUVs that are not only budget-friendly but also offer impressive mileage. Here are the 5 SUVs under Rs 8 lakh that deliver over 20 kmpl mileage (claimed).
Tata Punch
Tata Punch: Prices start at Rs 6 lakh (ex-showroom), with a claimed mileage of 20.09 kmpl on petrol and 26.99 km/kg on CNG.
Maruti Fronx
Maruti Fronx: Priced from Rs 7.54 lakh (ex-showroom), it offers a claimed mileage of 21.79 kmpl (with MT).
Toyota Taisor
Toyota Taisor: Starts at Rs 7.76 lakh (ex-showroom) with a claimed mileage of 21.79 kmpl (with MT).
Hyundai Exter
Hyundai Exter CNG: The CNG variants are priced from Rs 7.51 lakh (ex-showroom) and offer a claimed mileage of 27.1 km/kg.
Renault Kiger
Renault Kiger: Starts at Rs 6.15 lakh (ex-showroom) with a claimed mileage of 20.5 kmpl (with MT).
Trending Photos