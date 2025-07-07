Skip 5, 6 Or 7-Seaters! Discover Most Affordable 8-Seater Cars With 23+ Kmpl Mileage, HUGE Sunroof, 360 Degree Camera And More - All For Just Rs...

photoDetails

India's Most Affordable 8-Seater Cars With Over 23 Kmpl Mileage: Are you looking for an 8-seater car offering great mileage and features without breaking the bank? Well, who wouldn't want that? In this article, you will discover India's most affordable 8-seater cars with mileage of over 23 kmpl.

Maruti Invicto and Toyota Innova Hycross are the two most affordable 8-seater cars that offer a mileage of over 23 kmpl, thanks to the strong hybrid powertrains. Additionally, both models are equipped with a host of modern features, including a panoramic sunroof, 360-degree camera, and more.