Skip 5, 6 Or 7-Seaters! Discover Most Affordable 8-Seater Cars With 23+ Kmpl Mileage, HUGE Sunroof, 360 Degree Camera And More - All For Just Rs...

India's Most Affordable 8-Seater Cars With Over 23 Kmpl Mileage: Are you looking for an 8-seater car offering great mileage and features without breaking the bank? Well, who wouldn't want that? In this article, you will discover India's most affordable 8-seater cars with mileage of over 23 kmpl.
Maruti Invicto and Toyota Innova Hycross are the two most affordable 8-seater cars that offer a mileage of over 23 kmpl, thanks to the strong hybrid powertrains. Additionally, both models are equipped with a host of modern features, including a panoramic sunroof, 360-degree camera, and more.
Toyota Innova Hycross
Toyota Innova Hycross: Excluding fleet range, it is priced between Rs 19,09,000 and Rs 32,58,000, with the hybrid 8-seater variant starting from Rs 26.51 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi.
Toyota Innova Hycross - Powertrain Options
Toyota Innova Hycross - Powertrain Options: The MPV gets two powertrain options: a 2.0L petrol hybrid with e-CVT and a 2.0L petrol non-hybrid paired with CVT. The claimed fuel efficiency of the hybrid variants is 23.24 kmpl.
Toyota Innova Hycross - Features
Toyota Innova Hycross - Features: It is equipped with many advanced features. These include a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment display, a 7-inch digital driver display, panoramic sunroof, ADAS, a 360-degree camera, etc.
Maruti Suzuki Invicto
Maruti Suzuki Invicto: This is Maruti's flagship MPV that ranges between Rs 25.51 lakh and Rs 29.22 lakh, with the 8-seater variant priced at Rs 25.26 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi. It comes in three variants- Zeta Plus 7-seater, Zeta Plus 8-seater, and Alpha Plus 7-seater.
Maruti Suzuki Invicto - Powertrain
Maruti Suzuki Invicto - Powertrain: Notably, it is the rebadged version of Hycross. It only comes with a 2.0L hybrid petrol engine with e-CVT and offers a claimed fuel efficiency of over 23 kmpl. In terms of features, it also comes with a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 360-degree camera, panoramic sunroof, and more.
