Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish3008817https://zeenews.india.com/photos/auto/skoda-kushaq-facelift-price-design-features-engine-performance-photo-safety-complete-details-inside-3008817
NewsPhotosSkoda Kushaq Facelift Photo Gallery: Check What’s New In Design, Features, Engine, Performance And Safety - Complete Details Inside
photoDetails

Skoda Kushaq Facelift Photo Gallery: Check What’s New In Design, Features, Engine, Performance And Safety - Complete Details Inside

The Skoda Kushaq facelift was unveiled on January 20, 2026, with several updates to its design, features, and mechanicals. Pre-bookings are now open, and prices are expected to be announced in March 2026. The SUV gets refreshed exterior styling with new LED headlights, updated bumpers, new alloy wheels, and an LED light bar at the rear. Inside, the cabin feels more premium with a new digital driver display, a larger touchscreen, ambient lighting, and a panoramic sunroof.

Skoda has also improved practicality with a bigger 491-litre boot and added comfort features such as ventilated seats and a rear-seat massage function. Engine options have been kept familiar, with a new 8-speed automatic added to the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine and rear disc brakes introduced on the 1.5-litre variant.

Updated:Jan 20, 2026, 05:25 PM IST
Follow Us

Skoda Kushaq Facelift: Price And Bookings

1/9
Skoda Kushaq Facelift: Price And Bookings

Skoda Kushaq facelift pre-bookings are open now, with prices expected to be announced in March 2026. The SUV features refreshed styling and a premium overall road presence.

Follow Us

Skoda Kushaq Facelift: Side Profile

2/9
skoda kushaq facelift

The front gets redesigned LED headlights and a new angular bumper with a silver skid plate, while the side profile is clean and familiar.

Follow Us

Skoda Kushaq Facelift: Sunroof

3/9
skoda kushaq facelift

New 16- and 17-inch alloy wheels have updated the side view, while the panoramic sunroof enhances the SUV’s premium appeal.

Follow Us

Skoda Kushaq Facelift: Interior

4/9
skoda kushaq facelift

The cabin features a new 10.25-inch digital driver display, a 10.1-inch touchscreen, ambient lighting, wireless connectivity, and a more upmarket dashboard layout.

 

Follow Us

Skoda Kushaq Facelift: Engine Options

5/9
skoda kushaq facelift

The Kushaq facelift offers a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine with a new 8-speed automatic and a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine with a 7-speed DSG.

Follow Us

Skoda Kushaq Facelift: Grille And Headlights

6/9
skoda kushaq facelift

The front gets a light bar connecting the grille and headlights. At the rear, there is an LED light bar with illuminated ‘SKODA’ lettering.

Follow Us

Skoda Kushaq Facelift: Boot Space

7/9
skoda kushaq facelift

The boot size has increased to 491 litres, offering more space for luggage on daily drives and long trips.

Follow Us

Skoda Kushaq Facelift: Leg Space

8/9
skoda kushaq facelift

The SUV offers comfortable seats with better cushioning and optional ventilation, providing good legroom for front passengers.

Follow Us

Skoda Kushaq Facelift: Rear Space

9/9
skoda kushaq facelift

Rear passengers also get good legroom, comfortable seating, and features like a rear-seat massage function for added comfort. (Image Credits: Zee Photos)

Follow Us
Skoda Kushaq faceliftSkoda Kushaq priceSkoda Kushaq featuresAuto news
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon9
title
Skoda Kushaq facelift
Skoda Kushaq Facelift Photo Gallery: Check What’s New In Design, Features, Engine, Performance And Safety - Complete Details Inside
camera icon7
title
Republic Day long weekend travel
From Mountains To Spiritual Retreats: 5 Thoughtful Destination Ideas For The Republic Day Long Weekend
camera icon7
title
India's fastest train
India's Fastest Train: 16 Coaches, Speed Of 180 Km/Hr; Check Its Route And Name
camera icon13
title
Border 2 Cast Then & Now
Border 2 Full Cast, Then & Now: 7 New Faces Who Join OGs Sunny Deol, Akshaye Khanna & Suniel Shetty, Film Plot, Run-Time
camera icon11
title
Saina Nehwal retirement
Saina Nehwal Retirement: Top Achievements Of India's Finest Shuttler