Skoda Kushaq Facelift Photo Gallery: Check What’s New In Design, Features, Engine, Performance And Safety - Complete Details Inside

The Skoda Kushaq facelift was unveiled on January 20, 2026, with several updates to its design, features, and mechanicals. Pre-bookings are now open, and prices are expected to be announced in March 2026. The SUV gets refreshed exterior styling with new LED headlights, updated bumpers, new alloy wheels, and an LED light bar at the rear. Inside, the cabin feels more premium with a new digital driver display, a larger touchscreen, ambient lighting, and a panoramic sunroof.

Skoda has also improved practicality with a bigger 491-litre boot and added comfort features such as ventilated seats and a rear-seat massage function. Engine options have been kept familiar, with a new 8-speed automatic added to the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine and rear disc brakes introduced on the 1.5-litre variant.