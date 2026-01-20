Skoda Kushaq Facelift Photo Gallery: Check What’s New In Design, Features, Engine, Performance And Safety - Complete Details Inside
The Skoda Kushaq facelift was unveiled on January 20, 2026, with several updates to its design, features, and mechanicals. Pre-bookings are now open, and prices are expected to be announced in March 2026. The SUV gets refreshed exterior styling with new LED headlights, updated bumpers, new alloy wheels, and an LED light bar at the rear. Inside, the cabin feels more premium with a new digital driver display, a larger touchscreen, ambient lighting, and a panoramic sunroof.
Skoda has also improved practicality with a bigger 491-litre boot and added comfort features such as ventilated seats and a rear-seat massage function. Engine options have been kept familiar, with a new 8-speed automatic added to the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine and rear disc brakes introduced on the 1.5-litre variant.
Skoda Kushaq Facelift: Price And Bookings
Skoda Kushaq facelift pre-bookings are open now, with prices expected to be announced in March 2026. The SUV features refreshed styling and a premium overall road presence.
Skoda Kushaq Facelift: Side Profile
The front gets redesigned LED headlights and a new angular bumper with a silver skid plate, while the side profile is clean and familiar.
Skoda Kushaq Facelift: Sunroof
New 16- and 17-inch alloy wheels have updated the side view, while the panoramic sunroof enhances the SUV’s premium appeal.
Skoda Kushaq Facelift: Interior
The cabin features a new 10.25-inch digital driver display, a 10.1-inch touchscreen, ambient lighting, wireless connectivity, and a more upmarket dashboard layout.
Skoda Kushaq Facelift: Engine Options
The Kushaq facelift offers a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine with a new 8-speed automatic and a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine with a 7-speed DSG.
Skoda Kushaq Facelift: Grille And Headlights
The front gets a light bar connecting the grille and headlights. At the rear, there is an LED light bar with illuminated ‘SKODA’ lettering.
Skoda Kushaq Facelift: Boot Space
The boot size has increased to 491 litres, offering more space for luggage on daily drives and long trips.
Skoda Kushaq Facelift: Leg Space
The SUV offers comfortable seats with better cushioning and optional ventilation, providing good legroom for front passengers.
Skoda Kushaq Facelift: Rear Space
Rear passengers also get good legroom, comfortable seating, and features like a rear-seat massage function for added comfort. (Image Credits: Zee Photos)
