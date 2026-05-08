Small price, big features: 5 best electric cars under Rs 15 lakh for daily office goers; 400 km+ range, fast charging and more

5 / 5

The Tata Punch EV starts at Rs 9.69 lakh and goes up to Rs 12.59 lakh, while the BaaS version begins at Rs 6.49 lakh plus battery rental charges. Powered by Tata’s electric motor setup, it comes with updated battery options of 30 kWh and 40 kWh, producing 88 hp and 129 hp respectively, with claimed driving ranges of 375 km and 468 km.

Key features of Tata Punch EV include a 360-degree camera, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and excellent affordability for first-time EV buyers. (Image credit: tatamotors)