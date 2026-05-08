Small price, big features: 5 best electric cars under Rs 15 lakh for daily office goers; 400 km+ range, fast charging and more
Electric cars under Rs 15 lakh: Office commuters in India looking for affordable electric cars in 2026 now have several strong choices under Rs 15 lakh. From the Tata Punch EV to the MG Windsor EV, these electric cars offer practical driving ranges, modern features, and lower running costs for daily city travel. With fuel prices staying high and charging networks expanding across major Indian cities, these EVs are becoming attractive alternatives for buyers wanting to save money on everyday office commutes. Have a look at these cars:
MG Windsor EV
The MG Windsor EV is priced between Rs 13.99 lakh and Rs 18.49 lakh, while its BaaS model starts at Rs 9.99 lakh plus battery charges per kilometre. It uses a permanent magnet synchronous motor and offers a claimed range of around 449 km for the Pro variant. It offers two battery choices - a 38kWh standard pack and a larger 52.9kWh Pro variant. Both versions are powered by a motor delivering 136hp.
Mahindra XUV 3XO EV
The Mahindra XUV 3XO EV starts at Rs 13.89 lakh and goes up to Rs 14.96 lakh, excluding the charger. It comes with an electric motor tuned for city driving and offers an ARAI-claimed range of 350 km. Key highlights include ADAS safety features, 10.25 inch dual-screen infotainment system, and compact SUV practicality for crowded urban roads and parking spaces. (Image credit: mahindra)
Tata Nexon EV
Priced from Rs 12.49 lakh to Rs 17.29 lakh, the Tata Nexon EV continues to attract officegoers across India. The electric SUV uses Tata’s Ziptron motor technology and offers an ARAI-claimed range of 489 km for the 45 kWh battery variant and 325 km for the 30 kWh battery variant. Features like fast 60 kW charging, ventilated seats, and strong safety ratings make it practical for long weekday commutes. (Image credit: tatamotors)
Citroen eC3
The Citroen eC3 is priced between Rs 12.90 lakh and Rs 13.53 lakh and uses a front-mounted electric motor designed for urban driving. It offers a claimed range of around 320 km on a single charge. It comes with a 57 hp motor paired with a 29.2 kWh battery. (Image credit: citroen)
Tata Punch EV
The Tata Punch EV starts at Rs 9.69 lakh and goes up to Rs 12.59 lakh, while the BaaS version begins at Rs 6.49 lakh plus battery rental charges. Powered by Tata’s electric motor setup, it comes with updated battery options of 30 kWh and 40 kWh, producing 88 hp and 129 hp respectively, with claimed driving ranges of 375 km and 468 km.
Key features of Tata Punch EV include a 360-degree camera, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and excellent affordability for first-time EV buyers. (Image credit: tatamotors)
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