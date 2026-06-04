Small price, big features: 5 best high ground clearance cars for rainy days and waterlogged roads; Prices start at just Rs 5.81 lakh
High ground clearance cars: Every monsoon, driving on Indian roads becomes difficult for many cars. Waterlogged streets, potholes hidden under puddles, and flooded underpasses send thousands of cars to service centres. Ground clearance is the number that matters most in these conditions – the higher it is, the better your car can clear water and uneven surfaces without damage. Here are five compact SUVs around Rs 6–8 lakh (ex-showroom) that can cross challenging Indian roads easily:
High ground clearance cars: Tata Nexon
The 2026 Tata Nexon offers a ground clearance of 208mm – one of the highest in its segment. That gap between the road and the car's lowest point helps it clear tall speed breakers, uneven surfaces, and shallow waterlogged patches without underbody scrapes. It carries a 5-star Global NCAP safety rating, up to 6 airbags, and a 1.2L turbo-petrol engine. The price of the Tata Nexon starts at Rs 7.37 lakh and goes up to Rs 14.32 lakh (ex-showroom).
High ground clearance cars: Maruti Suzuki Brezza
The 2026 Maruti Suzuki Brezza features a ground clearance of 200mm and stands as the tallest SUV in its class at 1,685mm in height – both advantages on flooded roads. It runs on a 1.5-litre petrol engine producing 102bhp, paired with 6-speed manual and automatic transmission options. Maruti's wide service network across India makes it a practical choice for buyers in smaller cities. It is priced between Rs 8.25 lakh and Rs 13.01 lakh (ex-showroom). (Image credit: marutisuzuki)
High ground clearance cars: Mahindra XUV 3XO
The Mahindra XUV 3XO has a ground clearance of 201mm and a 364-litre boot space. It comes with features such as a panoramic sunroof, dual 10.25-inch screens, a 360-degree camera, Level 2 ADAS, and dual-zone climate control. The SUV is available with 1.2-litre turbo-petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engine options. It has a 5-star Bharat NCAP safety rating, and prices range from Rs 7.54 lakh to Rs 14.88 lakh (ex-showroom). (Image credit: mahindra)
High ground clearance cars: Renault Kiger
The 2026 Renault Kiger has a ground clearance of 205mm and a 405-litre boot space. It comes with petrol and turbo-petrol engine options, along with a CVT automatic transmission in select variants. Prices for the Renault Kiger start at Rs 5.81 lakh and go up to Rs 10.34 lakh (ex-showroom). (Image credit: renault)
High ground clearance cars: Hyundai Venue
The 2026 Hyundai Venue has a ground clearance of 190mm, which is suitable for most city roads during the monsoon. Prices for the Hyundai Venue start at Rs 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom). It comes with a 120hp turbo-petrol engine, DCT automatic transmission, connected car features, and up to 375 litres of boot space. The Venue is available in multiple variants and remains a compact SUV option in this price range. (Image credit: hyundai)
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