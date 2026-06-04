Small price, big features: 5 best high ground clearance cars for rainy days and waterlogged roads; Prices start at just Rs 5.81 lakh

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High ground clearance cars: Every monsoon, driving on Indian roads becomes difficult for many cars. Waterlogged streets, potholes hidden under puddles, and flooded underpasses send thousands of cars to service centres. Ground clearance is the number that matters most in these conditions – the higher it is, the better your car can clear water and uneven surfaces without damage. Here are five compact SUVs around Rs 6–8 lakh (ex-showroom) that can cross challenging Indian roads easily: