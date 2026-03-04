Advertisement
NewsPhotosTaking your car out on Holi? 5 mistakes every owner makes and regrets after damage
Taking your car out on Holi? 5 mistakes every owner makes and regrets after damage

Holi 2026: Don’t take your car outdoors until you know these five things. Holi celebrations may be full of fun and colours, but they can damage your vehicle. Many car owners ignore basic precautions and later regret costly paint and interior damage. A few simple precautions taken before stepping out can save you from expensive repairs later. From protecting the paint to safeguarding the interiors, small steps can make a big difference during the festival of colours. What you do immediately after the celebrations is equally important. Timely cleaning and the right care can help prevent long-term damage, rust, and fading. Ignoring these basics could cost you more than you expect. Here are a few things you must keep in mind:

Updated:Mar 04, 2026, 10:19 AM IST
Skipping protective wax coat

Skipping protective wax coat

Before Holi, apply a good-quality wax or paint sealant to your car. It adds a protective layer over the paint and makes it easier to wash off colours later. Without protection, colours can leave permanent stains.

Leaving windows open

happy holi 2026

Even a small gap in the windows or sunroof can let coloured water enter the cabin. This may damage seat fabric and electronics, and cause a bad smell. Always ensure all windows are fully closed.

Not using car cover

happy holi 2026

If possible, park your car indoors or use a waterproof car cover. Direct exposure to colours and water balloons can harm the paint, rubber parts, and windshield. A cover reduces the risk.

Not protecting windshield and wipers

happy holi 2026

Dry colours can stick to the windshield and reduce visibility. Wipers may scratch the glass if used on dry powder. Rinse properly with clean water before switching on the wipers.

Delaying car wash after Holi

happy holi 2026

Do not wait for days to wash your car. Many Holi colours contain chemicals that can react with the paint under sunlight. Wash the car gently with a mild shampoo as soon as possible.

Using harsh detergents to clean

happy holi 2026

Avoid household detergents or hard scrubbing. They can damage the paint coat and reduce its shine. Always use car shampoo, a soft cloth, and clean water for safe cleaning.

Ignoring underbody cleaning

happy holi 2026

Coloured water mixed with mud can settle under the car. If not cleaned, it may lead to rust over time. Ask for a proper underbody wash at car service centers.

Not protecting interiors

happy holi 2026

Seat covers and floor mats can get stained if people enter with colour on their clothes. Use old sheets or temporary covers to protect the seats. Clean the colours immediately to avoid permanent marks. (Images credit: Representative/freepik)

Auto newsHoli 2026Happy Holi 2026Car wash after holi
