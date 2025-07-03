Tata 'Baby Defender' Launching Soon: Expected Features, Engines, Price And EV Range

photoDetails

english

2925929

Tata Sierra Details: Tata Motors has confirmed the launch of the Sierra SUV during the upcoming festive season. However, the exact launch date is yet to be announced. Casually referred to as the ‘Baby Defender’ by some, the Sierra will serve as an alternative to popular SUVs like the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, Honda Elevate, and Skoda Kushaq. The SUV has been showcased several times so far, with the near-production model displayed at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo in January.