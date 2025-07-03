Advertisement
Tata 'Baby Defender' Launching Soon: Expected Features, Engines, Price And EV Range

Tata Sierra Details: Tata Motors has confirmed the launch of the Sierra SUV during the upcoming festive season. However, the exact launch date is yet to be announced. Casually referred to as the ‘Baby Defender’ by some, the Sierra will serve as an alternative to popular SUVs like the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, Honda Elevate, and Skoda Kushaq. The SUV has been showcased several times so far, with the near-production model displayed at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo in January.

Updated:Jul 03, 2025, 01:05 PM IST
Expected Features

Expected Features

Expected Features: The new Tata Sierra is likely to get a triple screen setup (one for infotainment, one for instrument and one dedicated to the front passenger), wireless apple carplay and android auto, a new steering wheel with an illuminated Tata logo, a floating centre console, ambient lighting, head-up display, panoramic sunroof, JBL sound system with Dolby Atmos, wireless phone charger and more.

Additional features

Additional features

Additional features may include ventilated and powered front seats, built-in dashcam, 360-degree camera, 540-degree surround camera view (similar to Tata Harrier EV), level 2 ADAS, Isofix child seat anchor, multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, TMPS, V2L and V2V functionalities (only for the EV version), and multiple drive modes.

Powertrains

Powertrains

Powertrains: The Tata Sierra will be available in both ICE and electric versions. The ICE model is likely to offer two engine options: a 165 bhp 1.5L turbo petrol and a 170 bhp 2.0L turbo diesel. 

Electric Model: The electric model is expected to come with two battery pack options: a 65kWh and a 75kWh, similar to the recently launched Tata Harrier EV. The Sierra EV is expected to offer a range of over 500 km on a full charge.

Expected Price

Expected Price

Expected Price: The Tata Sierra is estimated to be priced between Rs 17 to Rs 24 lakh (ex-showroom).

