Tata Nexon EV KILLER! New Creta-Sized Electric SUV Launched At Rs 12.49 Lakh With 449 Km Range - Features And Specs
Tata Nexon EV Rival MG Windsor PRO: Once the best-selling electric SUV in the country, the Tata Nexon has been facing tough competition from the MG Windsor ever since its launch. Currently, the MG Windsor is the top-selling electric car in India. However, it had faced some criticism for its small (38 kWh) battery pack. Addressing this, the company has now launched the MG Windsor PRO - a model with a larger battery pack that offers extended range.
Price
MG Windsor PRO, featuring a larger 52.9 kWh battery pack and advanced technologies, launched at an introductory price of Rs 17,49,800, valid for the first 8,000 bookings. Similar to other MG EVs, it is also available with the Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) ownership model, which brings down the upfront cost of the vehicle to Rs 12.49 lakh with Rs 4.5 per km rental for battery usage. All prices are ex-showroom.
Creta-Sized SUV
It is 4.3 metres long, almost the size of the Hyundai Creta (4.3 meters). Available in Celadon Blue, Aurora Silver, and Glaze Red color options, the Windsor PRO comes with a certified range of 449 km (MIDC P1 + P2) and delivers 136 PS of power and 200 Nm of instant torque. It gets 18-inch dual-tone machined alloy wheels.
Cabin
The cabin sports a refreshed design with a dual-tone Ivory and Black theme, complemented by reclining Aero Lounge seats that boost passenger comfort. It also comes equipped with premium features like a powered tailgate, Vehicle-to-Load (V2L), and Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) functionalities, enabling it to power external devices or even transfer charge to other EVs.
Features
Inside the cabin, it boasts a 15.6-inch touchscreen, supporting more than 80 connected features and over 100 AI-powered voice commands. A panoramic Infinity View Glass Roof adds to the upscale and immersive cabin experience.
Safety
On the safety front, the Windsor PRO is fitted with Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), offering 12 key features such as Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Departure Warning, and Automatic Emergency Braking.
