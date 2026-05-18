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NewsPhotosTata Nexon EV, MG Windsor EV and Tata Punch EV real-world range explained
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Tata Nexon EV, MG Windsor EV and Tata Punch EV real-world range explained

Tata Nexon EV vs MG Windsor EV vs Tata Punch EV real-world range: Electric cars are being seen as the future of mobility. India is also pushing EV adoption by introducing several new policies. As a result, EV penetration is gradually increasing across the country. The Tata Nexon EV, MG Windsor EV and Tata Punch EV are among the best-selling electric cars in India, and in this article, we have compared their real-world ranges.

Updated:May 18, 2026, 11:59 AM IST
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Tata Nexon EV battery packs and claimed range

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Tata Nexon EV battery packs and claimed range

Tata Nexon EV battery packs and claimed range: The Tata Nexon EV comes with two battery pack options: 30 kWh and 45 kWh, with claimed ranges of 275 km and 489 km, respectively.

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Tata Nexon EV real-world range

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Tata Nexon EV real-world range

Tata Nexon EV real-world range: According to media reports, the 30 kWh battery pack may deliver a real-world range of around 200 to 250 km, while the 45 kWh battery pack may return around 330 to 360 km.

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MG Windsor EV battery packs and claimed range

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MG Windsor EV battery packs and claimed range

MG Windsor EV battery packs and claimed range: The MG Windsor EV is also available with two battery pack options: 38 kWh and 52.9 kWh. The claimed driving range is 332 km and 449 km, respectively.

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MG Windsor EV real-world range

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MG Windsor EV real-world range

MG Windsor EV real-world range: Reports suggest that the 38 kWh battery pack may deliver a real-world range of 280 to 320 km, while the 52.9 kWh battery pack may return around 390 to 415 km.

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Tata Punch EV battery packs and claimed range

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Tata Punch EV battery packs and claimed range

Tata Punch EV battery packs and claimed range: The Tata Punch EV also comes with two battery pack options: 30 kWh and 40 kWh, offering claimed ranges of 365 km and 468 km, respectively.

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Tata Punch EV real-world range

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Tata Punch EV real-world range

Tata Punch EV real-world range: As per reports, the 30 kWh battery pack could return a real-world range of 220 to 250 km, while the 40 kWh battery pack may deliver around 330 to 355 km in real-world conditions.

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