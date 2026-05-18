Tata Nexon EV, MG Windsor EV and Tata Punch EV real-world range explained

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Tata Nexon EV vs MG Windsor EV vs Tata Punch EV real-world range: Electric cars are being seen as the future of mobility. India is also pushing EV adoption by introducing several new policies. As a result, EV penetration is gradually increasing across the country. The Tata Nexon EV, MG Windsor EV and Tata Punch EV are among the best-selling electric cars in India, and in this article, we have compared their real-world ranges.