Tata Nexon EV, MG Windsor EV and Tata Punch EV real-world range explained
Tata Nexon EV vs MG Windsor EV vs Tata Punch EV real-world range: Electric cars are being seen as the future of mobility. India is also pushing EV adoption by introducing several new policies. As a result, EV penetration is gradually increasing across the country. The Tata Nexon EV, MG Windsor EV and Tata Punch EV are among the best-selling electric cars in India, and in this article, we have compared their real-world ranges.
Tata Nexon EV battery packs and claimed range
Tata Nexon EV battery packs and claimed range: The Tata Nexon EV comes with two battery pack options: 30 kWh and 45 kWh, with claimed ranges of 275 km and 489 km, respectively.
Tata Nexon EV real-world range
Tata Nexon EV real-world range: According to media reports, the 30 kWh battery pack may deliver a real-world range of around 200 to 250 km, while the 45 kWh battery pack may return around 330 to 360 km.
MG Windsor EV battery packs and claimed range
MG Windsor EV battery packs and claimed range: The MG Windsor EV is also available with two battery pack options: 38 kWh and 52.9 kWh. The claimed driving range is 332 km and 449 km, respectively.
MG Windsor EV real-world range
MG Windsor EV real-world range: Reports suggest that the 38 kWh battery pack may deliver a real-world range of 280 to 320 km, while the 52.9 kWh battery pack may return around 390 to 415 km.
Tata Punch EV battery packs and claimed range
Tata Punch EV battery packs and claimed range: The Tata Punch EV also comes with two battery pack options: 30 kWh and 40 kWh, offering claimed ranges of 365 km and 468 km, respectively.
Tata Punch EV real-world range
Tata Punch EV real-world range: As per reports, the 30 kWh battery pack could return a real-world range of 220 to 250 km, while the 40 kWh battery pack may deliver around 330 to 355 km in real-world conditions.
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