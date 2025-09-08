Advertisement
Tata Tiago EV City Driving Experience: Here's What I Learned After Using It For 15 Days
Tata Tiago EV City Driving Experience: Here's What I Learned After Using It For 15 Days

Tata Tiago EV: The Tata Tiago EV is one of the most affordable electric cars in India, making it accessible to a wider range of customers. I (Lakshya Rana) drove the Tata Tiago EV (19.2 kWh) for 15 days as my primary vehicle for daily commuting on the busy roads of Noida. What I learned during these 15 days is that the Tata Tiago EV delivers a smooth, quiet and agile city driving experience. It is one of the most practical electric cars for urban use, especially for budget-conscious buyers.

Updated:Sep 08, 2025, 02:32 PM IST
1/7
Before breaking down the Tata Tiago EV based on my experience driving it in the city, here are the basic details of the vehicle:

Price Range- Rs 7.99 lakh - Rs 11.14 lakh (ex-showroom)

Battery Options- 19.2 kWh and 24 kWh

Claimed Range- 223 Km - 293 km 

Motor: 45KW/110Nm - 55KW/114Nm

Dimensions: 3769 mm x 1677 mm x 1536 mm 

Key Features: 10.25-inch touchscreen, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, cruise control, push start/stop button, HD rear view camera with guidelines, connected car tech, driving mode and more

Rival: MG Comet

Silent Operation

2/7
Silent Operation

Silent Operation: The electric powertrain provides a quiet cabin experience, making drives calm and peaceful.

Effortless Maneuvering

3/7
Effortless Maneuvering

Effortless Maneuvering: Compact dimensions and light steering make it easy to navigate tight spots, city traffic, narrow lanes, and sharp corners.

Ride Quality

4/7
Ride Quality

Smooth Ride Quality: The suspension soaks up potholes and speed bumps, providing a comfortable ride experience over broken city roads.

Easy to Park: The small footprint and light steering make parallel and crowded parking hassle-free.

Adequate Power

5/7
Adequate Power

Adequate Power for City: Even in standard drive mode, there's enough power; sports mode offers extra punch for fun, though it reduces the range.

Regenerative Braking: Multiple levels help maximize efficiency and allow for intuitive one-pedal driving in traffic.

Practical

6/7
Practical

User-Friendly Charging: It supports DC fast charging, providing a quick battery top-up option, along with convenient home charging for daily use.

Practical Range: The real-world city range is 140-160 km per charge (19.2 kWh), comfortably suitable for daily commutes and errands.

Missing Features

7/7
Missing Features

Missing Features: Steel wheels are not as premium as alloy wheels. Rear AC vents and rear-adjustable headrests are also missing, which could have elevated the rear seat comfort.

Smaller Battery: The smaller battery and 140-170 km real-world range limit the Tiago to city use only. Long trips are not recommended with it.

Auto news

