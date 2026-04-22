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NewsPhotosTesla Model Y L launched in India: Check out interior and exterior in EXCLUSIVE pics
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Tesla Model Y L launched in India: Check out interior and exterior in EXCLUSIVE pics

Tesla Model Y L: Tesla, an American electric carmaker, entered the Indian market in July last year with the Model Y, which the brand claims is the world's best-selling car. Now, after almost a year, the company has launched the Model Y L, the six-seater long-wheelbase version of the Model Y, priced at Rs 61.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Online bookings have already begun via the official website, with deliveries set to start in June 2026 across India.

The Tesla Model Y L uses a dual-motor all-wheel-drive setup, with one motor on each axle for better grip and performance. The SUV can go from 0 to 100 kmph in 5 seconds and has a top speed of 201 kmph. It offers a claimed driving range of up to 681 km (WLTP).

Now, if you are eager to know more about the vehicle and its design, here are exclusive pictures of the Tesla Model Y L from the launch event held today at the Ballard Pier Downtown Experience Centre, Mumbai.

Updated:Apr 22, 2026, 03:18 PM IST
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Rear screen

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Rear screen

Rear passengers get their own screen for entertainment and controls, adding to the premium experience inside.

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